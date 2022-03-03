Why Petrobras won’t raise the price of gasoline anytime soon

O UBS BB said in Thursday’s report (3) who does not expect the Petrobras (PETR4) raise gasoline and diesel prices in the short term.

The bank assesses that spot prices still present a significant risk and recalls that the state-owned company has long said that it would not pass on “short-term volatility” to consumer prices.

For UBS BB, given the market reaction over the past week, price uncertainty is still high and the scenario is unclear. The bank says it sees the Brent curve in strong backwardation [contrato futuro negociado abaixo do preço à vista].

The institution adds that adjusting gasoline and diesel prices would now come at a political and reputational cost. “The Brazilian legislature and the federal and state governments are actively discussing bills to reduce fuel prices,” recalls the bank.

For UBS BB, the increase in Petrobras prices at this moment could “unleash negative reactions from the government and the population”, says an excerpt from the report signed by Luiz Carvalho, Matheus Enfeldt and Tasso Vasconcellos.

UBS BB estimates gasoline to be around 25% below import parity and diesel 20% below (some estimates point to diesel as low as 30% below parity).

Target price for Petrobras, according to UBS BB

The bank has a target price of R$44 for Petrobras shares (PETR4/PETR3) – currently in the range of R$34 and R$37, respectively – and the ADR at US$15.2, compared to the current level of $14.

Brent crude was down 0.07% on Thursday but was still trading at $112.85 a barrel. See Money Times coverage in real time.