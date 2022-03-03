why the company is getting rid of individual plans

At the end of 2021, Amil began a process of transferring its individual and family health plans, leaving only the collective ones. Why is this happening? Experts say that individual plans are less profitable for companies because their monthly fee adjustments are regulated, while collective plans can be increased at will. Amil was contacted, but did not comment on its business strategy.

Amil made a triangulation to sell the individual plans. First, the operator delivered the portfolio with 337 thousand customers to APS, which belongs to the same group as Amil. Now APS seeks to transfer these clients to a consortium formed by three partners in the health and investment areas: Fiord Capital, investment manager, Seferin & Coelho, of investments in private health, and executive Henning Von Koss.

Amil and APS are controlled by the UHG (United Health Group). APS, the small operator of the UHG, got rid of the collective plans and kept only the individual ones. That is, it was exclusively with the least profitable part, according to experts.

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) is responsible for analyzing the negotiations between all parties. The agency approved the handover from Amil to APS in December, but in February suspended the attempt to transfer APS to the company made up of the three aforementioned companies.

movement allowed

This triangulation that Amil has been leading is allowed by ANS. The law that established the creation of the regulatory agency in 2000 says that the autarchy has the power to authorize the registration and operation of health operators, as well as spin-off, merger, incorporation, alteration or transfer of corporate control.

However, the regulatory agency assesses a number of requirements in a negotiation. For example, if the interested parties have the financial strength to take on the portfolio. It was this questioning that temporarily barred the change in command of the APS. The processes are confidential.

Faster in business

Lawyer Rafael Robba, from the Vilhena Silva office, believes that the involvement of three companies draws attention. Direct selling from one company to another without including a third party is permitted. Golden Cross transferred its individual card to Unimed; Porto Seguro did the same with Amil, for example. When contacted, Amil did not explain why she made this triangulation.

The health plan law, enacted in 1998, prohibits the cancellation of health plans by operators. The suspension or termination of the contract can only happen in cases of fraud or default of more than 60 days.

According to the ANS, an operator must have a registration approved by the agency to work in the health insurance sector. This authorization is the first step in the process of approving a company with the municipality.

For Robba, Amil’s triangulation can be explained by one reason: to speed up the negotiation. APS is an operator registered with the ANS, while the consortium would have to wait to obtain this authorization. “It would be a step further [para esses sócios]”, it says.

Questioned by UOLthe UHG said it does not comment on “market speculation”.

Individual plans are a ‘trouble in the shoe’

The coordinator of the Health Program at Idec (Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection) Ana Carolina Navarrete says that companies have offered less and less individual and family plans because of the strict supervision of the ANS regarding adjustments to monthly fees.

The agency announces annual readjustments for this modality, making companies obliged to follow this determination. The last correction was -8.19%, that is, the beneficiaries received a discount on the monthly fee that is valid until April this year.

In the case of collective plans, annual adjustments are made by free negotiation — they are not regulated by the ANS.

According to her, individual plans have strong adherence among the elderly and people undergoing treatment for chronic diseases, that is, those who use the service more frequently. “The increase control established by the ANS is attractive, for example, for the elderly population that is not employed or has no employment relationship”, says Navarrete.

According to data from the agency, the number of users of individual and family plans in Brazil was 8.91 million in January 2022. This number represents 18.2% of the total of 48.9 million beneficiaries of private health plans in the country.

The Idec defends that the readjustments of the collective contracts are made in the same way of the individual ones. “If the agency does not make this symmetry, the market trend is for individual plans to lose more space.”

PHC history

Headquartered in Jundiaí (SP), APS was created in 1999 and its current partners are Amil and Santa Helena Saúde, which is also part of the United Health Group. The operator has not sold individual plans for at least two years.

After taking over the Amil portfolio, APS transferred 7,000 collective plans to the operator Sobam, which is part of the UHG, after approval by the ANS. The municipality says that both parties have complied with the rules established by the regulations and that it sees no relationship with the transfer of Amil to APS.

“Nothing changes for the beneficiaries, who continue to be served by the same accredited network, supported by the same conditions of the contracted services and under the same rules of the regulatory agency”, declared the APS at the time.

In September 2018, APS was purchased by the group that controls Amil – the Jundiaí operator was part of the Sobam Group, also sold with the Sobam health plan, Pitangueiras Hospital and eight medical centers. The purchase price was not revealed.

positive results

In 2019, the first year under the direction of the UHG, APS’ profit was BRL 3.757 million, 87.1% more than in 2018. The company highlighted only one operational reform at the medical center, which, according to the document, brought more agility in service and comfort to beneficiaries.

In 2020, APS recorded a profit of BRL 6,466 million – a jump of 72.1% when compared to the previous year –, according to the company’s most recent financial report. The document shows that the operator cut costs in the first year of the pandemic, highlighting only the renegotiation of property rentals.

In terms of investments, he mentioned the implementation of telemedicine for the beneficiaries of the own network. It also made available a nursing professional in the call center service to answer users’ questions about covid-19.

In the first semester, APS observed a “sudden and relevant reduction” in medical care in the accredited network, motivated by social isolation and restrictions on activities. This, according to the operator, brought “positive results”.

Already with the resumption of consultations, exams and surgeries from July, the company increased its expenses and had “reduction in results”, summarizes the financial report.

“Despite the challenges in facing the pandemic and its consequences, the operator ended the 2020 financial year with a satisfactory net result, with sufficient collateral assets and a good solvency margin”, says an excerpt from the report.