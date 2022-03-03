With Brazil vote and Chinese abstention, UN approves resolution against Russian invasion of Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution condemning Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and treating it as an invasion. The text had 141 favorable votes, including Brazil.

Five countries were against it: Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea. Another 35 countries decided to abstain, such as China, Cuba, Iran, Kazakhstan, Nicaragua and Vietnam.

The text asks Russia to withdraw its military forces from Ukraine and to stop the operation.

The UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, was in favor of the resolution. He has been treating Russia’s actions as a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

In defending the draft, the Ukrainians said that the “aggressive war” promoted by Russia violates UN treaties and repeated the comparison between President Vladimir Putin and the far-right dictator Adolf Hitler.

For the Kiev government, the Russian action is aimed at “taking away from Ukraine the right to exist”.

Ukrainian ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kylytsya called Russia’s actions in the country “barbaric crimes”. According to him, the Russian military has not only been attacking Ukraine with missiles, but has also started using rocket launches in residential areas.

“Ukrainians have been killed by ballistic missiles,” said the diplomat, who cited migrants such as a Chinese and an Indian as victims. The representative also asked countries to re-sign the UN Charter as a symbolic gesture of reaffirmation of human rights values.

Russia, on the other hand, said the draft did not mention the growth of neo-Nazism in Ukraine, nor what Putin calls the “Maidan coup”, which refers to the overthrow of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014, a process that would have taken place with the support of the United States. , according to Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzya.

The diplomat said that there is “unprecedented pressure” with “clear threats” by Western countries for assembly members to vote “in the interests” of the White House.

Nebenzya said the new resolution could bolster Kiev’s radicals and mentioned “crimes” against hostages in the Donbass region, where Russian citizens were reportedly persecuted for eight years by Ukrainian military forces and far-right movements.

Brazil said that the adoption of the resolution by the international community proves the “commitment to the core principles on which the UN was founded”.

The speech by diplomat Ronaldo Costa Filho praised the need to monitor the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and for the parties to respect international humanitarian law to “guarantee the safety of civilians” and “facilitate full access to humanitarian services for those in need.” .

A second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine should take place on Wednesday 2nd. The first took place on Monday 28th in Belarus, with no clear progress.

Russia is demanding that Ukraine pledge not to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO, a 30-nation military alliance led by the United States. Another demand is for the bloc to stop expanding into Eastern Europe.