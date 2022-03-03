With oil high, Senate discusses fuel projects | Economy

Marcos Oliveira / Agência Senado With oil high, Senate discusses fuel projects

In the midst of the oil boom, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) announced this Wednesday (2) that the two bills that try to reduce fuel prices will be in the House agenda next week.

“Next week, the two bills that bring measures to control the rise in fuel prices (PLP 11/2020 and PL 1472/2021) will be on the Senate’s agenda,” Pacheco said on social media.

“More than ever, faced with the increase in the price of a barrel of oil, we need to take measures to prevent fuel prices from rising.”

The Russian attack on Ukraine and the consequent sanctions on the eastern European country by the West pushed the price of a barrel of Brent oil to exceed the US$ 110 mark on Wednesday. It is the highest value recorded since 2014.

This could put even more pressure on fuels in Brazil. Since 2016, Petrobras has adopted a pricing policy that is guided by oil variations in the international market. Last week, the state-owned company said it was monitoring the economic impacts of the war in Ukraine before setting a new adjustment. The last was announced on January 11.

The Senate tries to consider two projects to soften the highs, but the vote was postponed after congressmen asked for more time to analyze the texts, reported by Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN).

On Twitter, Prates also spoke about the soaring oil, given by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “Brent oil, a benchmark in the international market, rose 8.38%, and on Wednesday morning, it was quoted at US$ 113.77. It is urgent to approve projects that can lower fuel and gas prices kitchen in Brazil”.

On the 22nd, the senator presented new opinions for the two bills, seeking consensus among parliamentarians. But it was not successful.

One of them provides for the creation of a stabilization fund for fuels, fueled by revenues from oil royalties, special participations and dividends paid by Petrobras to the Union.

The other creates a single rate of ICMS (Imposto sobre Circulação de Mercadorias e Serviços), which is a state tax, on fuel.