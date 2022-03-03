with the Selic high, is it still worth investing? How much does it make?

The Copom’s decision to raise the Selic rate from 9.25% to 10.75% per year had some impacts on the profitability of financial investments. One of them was the better return on fixed income investments, for example. However, when we talk about the famous savings account, does this type of investment still make sense? For the answer, see below.

Thus, the first point to be highlighted is that savings will no longer follow the rise in the Selic rate. It will continue with the return locked at 6.17% per year, plus the famous TR (Referential Rate). As a result, since the end of last year, when the Selic rate exceeded the percentage of 8.50% per year, the profitability of savings returned to the old rule. That is, failing to pay 70% of the basic interest rate.

Currently, the rule in effect is as follows:

Selic up to 8.5%: yield limited to 70% of Selic + TR for new deposits and yield of 0.5% per month + TR (6.17% per year + TR) for deposits made up to 2012;

Selic greater than 8.5%: fixed income of 0.5% per month + TR, or 6.17% per year + TR, for new and old deposits – regardless of the interest rate in effect.

In addition, with the highest Selic at 10.75%, it is estimated that old and new savings accounts will have a monthly income of 0.52% per month. This corresponds to a return of 6.68% per year. Thus, if you invested R$ 1,000 for 12 months, you would have an income of R$ 66.80. If he invested R$ 10,000, he would have an income of R$ 668, from then on.

In other words, savings are still not the best investment option, by far. According to experts, the current Selic increases the chances of earning in investments such as Treasury Direct, CDBs, LCI and LCA, Real Estate Funds, among others; but not savings. In this case, you may even end up losing money, as you lose purchasing power due to high inflation. The market forecast for 2022 inflation is currently at 5.38%.

