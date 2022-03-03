With war, Putin volatilized US$ 630 billion in reserves

posted on 03/03/2022 03:00



(credit: Aleksey Nikolsky/AFP)

After three days of debates, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly yesterday approved a resolution against the Russian invasion of Ukraine by 141 votes in favour, five against and 25 abstentions. It was a crushing defeat for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was supported only by Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria, as well as Russia itself. South Africa, China and India, partners of the BRICS, abstained, but Brazil voted against Russia, despite President Jair Bolsonaro’s rhetoric of neutrality.

There is an underlying meaning to the condemnation that needs to be taken into account: the UN legitimizes the very tough economic sanctions adopted by the United States and its allies in the West, especially Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union. Never before have the governance mechanisms of the world economy been activated in this way, which practically leaves Russia outside the main chains of production and world trade. Even China, which is the second largest economy on the planet, feels the pressure of the measures, which it has not adopted. The siege operation on the Russian economy also includes social networks and cryptocurrencies.

Yesterday, on Twitter, economist Monica de Bolle made some very important remarks about the impact of the measures on the Russian economy. Her main focus was on the Russian central bank’s access to the reserves Putin had accumulated in recent years, apparently with the aim of resisting economic sanctions from the West if it invaded Ukraine, which it eventually did. “But Russia has $630 billion in reserves, they have money,” she quotes. “Do they really?” she asks.

I’ll summarize your reasoning: international reserves are the counterparty of trade and investment transactions in a country’s balance of payments. These liquid assets can be easily traded on the international market, but not in cash. “There’s not $630 billion stored in some underground armored vault. Reserves are typically held in the form of bonds and gold. Mostly bonds. What bonds? Government bonds that issue reserve currencies. What reserve currencies? The dollar, the euro, the yen and even the yuan.”

These bonds function as a kind of promissory notes, issued from one government to another, which commits to honoring the value of the bonds. That is, the reserves are in bonds and not in cash. If governments refuse to redeem these bonds, markets cannot broker these resources. In other words, reservations are worthless. With that, the rubles turned into a rotten currency. “If the banking system loses support because the Central Bank cannot activate reserves, people’s deposits are at risk. How? Banks operate with fractional liquidity. No bank can reimburse 100% of deposits.”

According to her, inevitably, the population will realize this. “Therefore, the classic banking crisis unfolds, the one we know all too well. Suppose people want their ruble-denominated deposits returned — the bank run I was talking about. Suppose the Central Bank prints rubles to account for demand and hold the banks. The ruble, already melted, turns to dust”, he concludes.

world government

The scale of the economic sanctions launched against Russia and their adoption by large multinational corporations, at a time when the world economy is beginning to show signs of economic recovery, after plunging into recession resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, deserve another specific reflection. It is a new system of governance of the world economy that is being set up. In the Ukrainian crisis, the institutional action of the West, based on the definition and guarantee of property rights, seems to go beyond the old neoclassical model.

On the one hand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union embody the ideological narrative as a paradigm of world division between the democratic West and the autocratic East, supported by the projection of US power through NATO. This axis of international relations subordinates commercial relations specifically. On the other hand, they reject the characterization of rulers like Putin as an autonomous being in relation to society and its mechanisms of representation, that is, it places Russia and its allies in the field of autocratic states, even though the Russian president was elected by the majority.

In the case of economic sanctions, in practice, the liberal state gains the possibility to define and revoke property rights in cases of international conflicts, as is happening now with Russian political leaders and oligarchs, including those living in the West. It is a major paradigm shift, the consequences of which are projected into the future of global economic relations. The market and society, through conventions and other mechanisms, encourage the fulfillment of contracts and guarantee property rights, however, in this crisis, this status is insufficient. The heavy hand of the Western democratic state sets new rules of the game, which may not be restricted to Russia.



