Woman loses iPhone and finds it 10 years later in toilet | Technology

Playback/Facebook Woman finds iPhone in toilet

A woman found her iPhone in the toilet 10 years after she lost it. The story went viral on social media after Becki Beckmann, who lives in Maryland, United States, shared her story on Facebook. The information is from the local newspaper The Sun.

According to Becki, she lost her iPhone on Halloween night 2012. After searching for days and not finding it, she ended up giving up and buying another cell phone.

Recently, ten years later, the toilet in the woman’s bathroom started making a strange noise, as if something was tapping. “We initially blamed the bathroom being old or the construction of the house being terrible,” she said.

Her husband, however, decided to understand what the noise was about, and ended up finding the iPhone stuck in the toilet pipe. “This was so, so far from what I expected,” Becki said.

The iPhone no longer works, but its appearance surprised a lot of people on the internet. “Why does my glass screen break when I look at it, but you can literally shit on yours for years and it’s still perfect?” joked one user.

In photos published by Becki, it is possible to see, however, that the iPhone was bloated from receiving so much water for ten years.