Workers can receive extra money with the PIS/Pasep review

Besides the FGTS reviewwhich can pay an average of R$ 10 thousand to workers, another action that can also guarantee extra money is the PIS/Pasep review. It is applied in cases of amounts receivable from the salary bonus quotas, which should have undergone monetary correction by the banks.

It works like this: those who worked between 1971 and 1988 had a kind of reserve fund, which applied to employees of both private companies (PIS) and public institutions (Pasep). Regular deposits were made by employers into this fund, which workers had access to.

However, as of 1988, both PIS and Pasep were unified, taking on another purpose. And the balance deposited between the years 1971 and 1988 not withdrawn remained stationary, without receiving the due monetary correction.

As a result, after the redemption was released, many people realized that the values ​​of the quotas had not yielded over the years and that the values ​​were well below expectations.

How to request a PIS/Pasep review?

The review of PIS/Pasep is nothing more than a lawsuit that allows the worker to increase the value of the quotas that should have received the due monetary adjustment.

In this sense, through the request, the worker can multiply the forgotten balance by up to 50 times. Reinforcing that workers who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988 are entitled to the benefit.

Those who are interested and want to file a lawsuit, the tip is to seek a lawyer with experience in the area to analyze the case. That’s because professional help will enhance the chances of winning.

In addition, it will be necessary to gather the documentation to file the action. In short, the main roles are: identity document, proof of residence, PIS/Pasep extract and spreadsheet with the difference due.