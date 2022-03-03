World’s fastest charger becomes target of dispute between companies | Cell phone

Realme presented its new charging device at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, which takes place this week in Barcelona, ​​Spain. The accessory is still under development and should reach the market in a version with reduced power, 150W. The device will arrive along with the top-of-the-line Realme GT Neo 3 cell phone, scheduled for the second half of the year.

These companies join Xiaomi, which has also invested heavily in fast charging. HyperCharge with 200W of power allows you to charge a cell phone with a 4,000 mAh battery in just eight minutes. In the wireless version, the world’s fastest induction model has 120W of power and takes just 15 minutes to recharge the device. So far, none of these models have been officially released.

Also in the lab phase, the ultra-fast charging SUPERVOOC, which was announced as a prototype by the Oppo brand, can power a 4,500mAh smartphone battery from 0 to 100% in nine minutes, as well as reaching 50% in just 3.5 minutes.