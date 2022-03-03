Xiaomi launch, POCO X4 Pro 5G is 80% off on AliExpress

The month of March has barely begun and AliExpress has already prepared an unbeatable lightning promotion for two super launches from Xiaomi: the POCO X4 Pro 5G and the POCO M4 Pro 5G. In addition, the Chinese retail giant has made available other models of the POCO line with discounts of up to 80% and advantages such as a discount coupon and fast delivery within 15 days throughout Brazil.

For those who don’t know POCO, the brand was created in 2018 by Xiaomi based on the philosophy of “Everything you need, nothing you don’t need” with a main focus on the requirements and feedback of its fans and the relentless pursuit of the technology they really need. Currently, the brand is present in more than 35 countries.

Are you curious and want to know more about the launches on sale?! Just take a look:

POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO X4 Pro 5G has an unbeatable price in the AliExpress promotion, costing between R$ 1,380.00 and R$ 1,653.24, depending on the chosen combo

Xiaomi’s new smartphone focused on cost-effectiveness, the POCO X4 Pro 5G has an unbeatable price in the AliExpress promotion, costing between R$1,380.00 and R$1,653.24, depending on the chosen combo.

Among the highlights of the model are the 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and the Snapdragon 695 processor, a 5G model from Qualcomm that is also used in the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

Available in two versions, with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, in addition to 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, the device is also equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and a set of cameras that are beyond interesting. : a 16 MP front and a 108 MP main rear, which allows the POCO X4 Pro 5G to take fantastic photos with a resolution of 12000×9000 pixels. Rounding out the trio of rear cameras are an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro.

POCO M4 Pro 5G is costing in the lightning promotion on AliExpress between R$1,032.83 and R$1,101.68, depending on the chosen combo, in addition to having free shipping

Also focused on cost-effectiveness but with simpler specifications, the POCO M4 Pro 5G is costing in the AliExpress lightning promotion between R$ 1,032.83 and R$ 1,101.68, depending on the chosen combo, in addition to having free shipping.

Available in versions with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM, and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage (expandable with a MicroSD card), the POCO M4 Pro 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging, 6 IPS LCD screen, 6 inches with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz and MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. The camera set has a 16 MP front camera and two at the rear, the main one being 50 MP and an ultrawide one of 8 MP.

