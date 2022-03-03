Young man who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is now tracking Russian oligarchs’ jets

After becoming famous for the Twitter account that tracks the Elon Musk’s private planethe university student Jack Sweeney went further and took a stand on Russia’s war against Ukraine. The young man created two new Twitter accounts: one to track private jets from russian oligarchs linked to the Putin government and another to track aircraft linked to Putin himself (@PutinJet).

Sanctions for Russian planes, oligarchs on American jets

The US government and the European Union have closed their airspace to Russian planes. So the billionaire oligarchs didn’t travel to the United States with their private jets, right? Very wrong! As the @RUOligarchJets account shows, most planes in the oligarchs do not have Russian (RA) prefixes, but are registered in other countries, such as the United States (N prefix), Cayman Islands (VP), Isle of Man (M) and even Luxembourg (LX). It was with his private plane registered in Luxembourg that Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea, managed to travel to Turkey, a member country of the European Union. Arkady Rotenberg, Putin’s childhood friend and owner of a company that builds oil and gas pipelines, traveled to the Maldives with his aircraft registered in the Isle of Man. Break sanctions!

The account that tracks Putin is capturing the movements of Russia’s presidential plane, but the first tweet indicates that there are several aircraft registered, ready to be released by the bot that records the flights.



Elon Musk offered $5,000 to teen to close the account

Jack Sweeneywhich also created bots to track the planes of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gatescreated the @ElonJet Twitter account for anyone interested in knowing when the Gulfstream G650 in Elon Musk it’s flying. However, this is no guarantee that the billionaire, who owns the Tesla and SpaceX, is on board the plane. even if the private jet N628TS is touring the Hawaiian Islands at what feels like a vacation. musk offered 5 thousand dollars for the account to be closed. Sweeney rejected the offer and asked for $50,000, as this amount would help him pay for college and “buy a car, maybe a Tesla.” Musk did not accept and managed to enter the PIA program, from OInternational Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), to keep the flight record confidential. The PIA, Privacy ICAO Address, changes the registration of the aircraft during the operation, emitting the signal of another registration that does not exist.

