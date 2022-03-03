Zelensky celebrates Ukrainian resistance against Russian army – News













The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskycelebrated on Wednesday night (2) having disrupted Russia’s unfair plans in his country and praised the “heroic” resistance of its population.

“We are a nation that broke the enemy’s plans in a week. Plans written years ago: perfidious, full of hatred for our country, our people,” Zelensky said in a video posted on Telegram.

The Ukrainian president said he “sincerely admires the heroic inhabitants” of cities who have resisted the advance of Russian forces for seven days. Zelensky also said that nearly 9,000 Russian soldiers had died in a week, a number impossible to immediately verify and which Moscow rejects.















The first balance sheet of the Russian army, released on Wednesday, cites 498 soldiers dead and 1,597 wounded.

On Twitter, the president of Ukraine said he had spoken by phone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to thank him for the sanctions that Canada had imposed against Moscow.

Zelensky also said he had spoken with Kazakh President Masym Jomart Tokayev, a Moscow ally, and had agreed to “cooperate on humanitarian issues”.











