10 Cold War Terms Re-Used in Russia-Ukraine Conflict | education

The war between Ukraine and Russia completes 8 days this Thursday (3) and brings up terms commonly heard when studying another important historical moment: the Cold War (1947-1989), a conflict between the United States (capitalist regime) and Soviet (socialist) Union after the end of World War II.

Nuclear warheads, arms race, Iron Curtain, Warsaw Pact and KGB, for example, are expressions that have returned to the world news.the speeches of presidents and the explanations of political commentators.

Below, understand why, after more than three decades, the “glossary” of a clash is repeating itself:

Although the term is being used in the current conflict, caution must be exercised when comparing the two wars.

“In the Cold War, the polarization was between a capitalist socio-economic leadership [EUA] and, on the other hand, a socialist soviet”explains Omar Fadil Bumirgh, geography coordinator of Curso Passo (SP).

Currently, in the context of the war in Ukraine, the opposition is between a regime with a greater presence of the state (Russia, by Vladimir Putin) and a classical liberal democracy (United States, by Joe Biden), according to the professor.

“Russia today is considered capitalist, only in an autocratic regime. That ideological policy that was the basis of the Cold War [polarização entre capitalismo e socialismo] do not exist anymore.”

2- Arms Race/Balance of Terror

The current use of the term “arms race” is different from that used in the Cold War.

In the 20th century conflict, the US developed nuclear weapons and forced the USSR to build its arsenal as well.

“It’s called the balance of terror. From the moment the two had an equivalent warlike-military structure, they knew that if there was a clash between them, it would be the third and last war”, says Bumirgh.

“Today, the meaning of the expression is not exactly the same. like nato [Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Norte, aliança militar] cannot send troops directly to Ukraine, try to send some military structure. It’s more of a transfer of arms structure, but not exactly a race to see who makes the most progress in the development of military technologies. Nobody is selling weapons to Ukraine. They’re transferring. They are different contexts.”

“Nuclear warhead” is a technical term to represent the nuclear explosive encapsulated within a rocket, missile or projectile.

“The number of warheads in a country represents its destruction capacity”, says the professor of Curso Passo.

Both in the Cold War and in the Ukrainian War, this is spoken of as a way of compare the nuclear power of each nation.

“Superpower” was a common term in the Cold War, used to represent the Soviet Union (socialist) and the United States (capitalist).

“Today, Russia is the great heir of the USSR’s political-military spoils; with that, it inherits the expression of ‘superpower’ too”, says Bumirgh.

He points out that they are different powers: while the US has set up a military structure on all continents, the Russians can only interfere in the region close to the country. Despite this, they are also capable of affecting planetary geopolitics.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was created in 1949, at the beginning of the Cold War, to stop the advance of communism and guarantee the security of its members, led by the United States.

Even after the end of the conflict, it continues to exist – and is, in fact, one of the main causes of the war in Ukraine.

“Putin does not accept that ex-Soviet republics, especially Ukraine and Georgia, be part of this military alliance, because, for Russia, this would be a threat to the security of its territory”, says the professor.

The Warsaw Pact was a socialist military bloc led by the USSR in the Cold War and created to oppose NATO.

“He is currently being remembered because the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, still sees the former Soviet republics as if they were continuity of his territory”, explains Professor Bumirgh.

The Iron Curtain is the expression used by Winston Churchill, former British Prime Minister, when referring to the then bloc of European socialist countries. What was happening within that group was not “seen” (hence the term).

“Today, the use of ‘Iron Curtain’ is indirect. It is stretching the concept a little, thinking that Russia’s policy towards the former Soviet republics is still one of control.”

“Propaganda war” is the clash of different narratives about the same episode.

“In the Cold War, each one (capitalists and socialists) defended their system as the ideal for other countries to follow”, says the geography professor.

Currently, there are two versions: one defended by Putin, the other by the West.

“Deterrent weapons represent the military power that someone has to make other countries follow their geopolitical doctrine”, defines Bumirgh.

In World War II, before the Cold War, for example, the United States used its nuclear arsenal to force the surrender of Japan.

Currently, in the context of the crisis in Ukraine, weapons with high destructive power and large armies are also used to “persuade” a nation to adopt a certain side of history.

The term “KGB”, which stands for the former Soviet intelligence service, was mentioned again because Putin was a member of the organization.