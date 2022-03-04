14th Municipal Health Conference reaffirms the strengthening of the SUS with popular participation

The strengthening of the Unified Health System (SUS), giving voice to users and reaffirming the importance of councils is the objective of the 14th Health Conference, promoted by the Municipal Health Council (CMS) in partnership with the Municipality of Belém. The event was held on the afternoon of this Thursday, 3rd, at the Hotel Sagres, in the São Brás neighborhood.

The conference brings together all segments of the area, such as users, nurses, stretcher workers, among others, and continues with programming until this Friday, 4th. Mayor Edmilson Rodrigues participated in the opening and highlighted how the meeting manages to give voice to the population and strengthen the SUS.

Fortification – “I am happy to see several segments and social movements, related to health, that fight for the strengthening of SUS, represented here. It will be a great conference with a lot of democracy, the freedom to debate the themes, to propose, to decide the policy for the health, to elect a new council and to control investments in health”, said the mayor of Belém.

“The conference has enormous power, I hope it exercises this power, because popular participation is a fundamental instrument, so that public money is spent with fairness”, commented Mayor Edmilson Rodrigues.

advances – The mayor also demanded more resources for health and highlighted the advances and projects in the area for Belém.

“We promised to guarantee 100% of Primary Health Care in the Family Health program. We took the Healthy Family program with 22% of attendance. Today, we have 43% and, in June, we will have more than 50%. Maternal and Child Hospital, including a Birthing House”, he said.

Held every two years, the Municipal Health Conference is also a preparation for the state and national conferences, and creates the municipal health plan.

Resolutions – “It is decisive in the performance of the Unified Health System. From here, deliberations on public policies that should be prioritized in this biennium, by the City of Belém, will emerge. “, explained the municipal secretary of Health, Maurício Bezerra.

A 53-year-old civil servant from the Mosqueiro district, José Medeiros participates in the conference as a user. José highlights the conference as an ideal opportunity to address the needs of each neighborhood in Belém.

“We deal here with all associations and entities, about improvements for health. In my case, more specifically, Mosqueiro. We are here to put what we need for the health of the island”, he commented.