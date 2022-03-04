3 things about Elden Ring we’re dying to explore

What Elden Ring was one of the most anticipated games of 2022, every gamer should know, so much so that the title received the “Most Awaited Game” award at The Game Awards 2021. Now that the game is finally in stores, what are we most excited to see in this game? FromSofware and Bandai Namco’s new Action RPG?

To dive right in, we’ve prepared a list of three things about the game that we want to explore in depth. Check it out below:

1. Less stress for players

Hidetaka Miyazaki’s games — such as Dark Souls — are known for their challenging difficulty and demanding learning curve, something that can cause players to face the same course or battle many times before finally making progress.

Thinking about that, Elden Ring has a novelty that will help to reduce some of this stress, where the player can choose the point at which their character is reborn after a defeat, becoming a tool to temporarily deviate from very challenging locations or even return to points on the map where it is possible to “farm” and prepare accordingly for future attempts. This novelty does not compromise the difficulty of battles and gives the opportunity to choose for those who prefer a more dynamic game.

2. Open World and Replayability

Since the announcement that it would take place in the open world, the excitement for Elden Ring increased a lot. After all, the idea of ​​a new universe created by Miyazaki in this format would provide even more opportunities for challenging adventures, unusual encounters and an unprecedented level of exploration, something that every RPG fan often appreciates.

Although the concept of an open world generally offers uninteresting obstacles, in addition to the possibility of an empty and lifeless map, or even the need for hundreds of hours to finish the game, fortunately this is not the case for Elden Ring. The game can have its main story completed in around 30 hours without the need for full map exploration, but the possibilities and replay factor of the game will increase dramatically for trailblazers who are willing to dive in and reveal every secret, character and challenge of this game. rich universe created in partnership with renowned writer George RR Martin (responsible for the best-selling A Song of Ice and Fire).

3. More options in combat

The battle system remains as challenging and accurate as its predecessors, but Miyazaki talked about how players will now have more options for utilizing their skills and weapons. The skill tree is customizable so the player can adapt to build your character over the course of the game.

Elden Ring It also offers over 100 different abilities, as well as different types of weapons that players can freely use and trade throughout their journeys.

It will also be possible to summon found spirits to help them in combat, thus balancing the scales against the most powerful enemies in the game.

Elden Ring was released on February 25, published by Bandai Namco, and is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Considering that this was the most desired game of recent times, there is no doubt that there are many other features to discover and explore. Now it remains to be seen which one will be your favorite.

is already playing Elden Ring? Tell in the comments!