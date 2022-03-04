30 years later, creator launches new phase to help Ukraine

Almost 30 years later, the classic Doom II gained a new phase. John Romero, co-founder of the studio that launched the game, created the new stage to raise funds for Ukraine.

According to his Twitter post, Romero will donate 100% of the sales to the Red Cross and the United Nations Emergency Response Fund, which are assisting civilians in the country after the Russian invasion.

To support the people of Ukraine and the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, I’m releasing a new DOOM II level for a donation of €5. 100% of the proceeds go toward these agencies. Thank you. https://t.co/1meRjC0IJZ pic.twitter.com/p0VbjdIofP — 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖔 (@romero) March 2, 2022

The DLC, dubbed One Humanity, is being sold for €5 on Romero’s online store. Obviously, it is also necessary to have an original copy of Doom II for some current platform.

This is yet another example of support for Ukraine (or retaliation against Russia) by the gaming community. Yesterday (2), EA announced the removal of the Russia national team and Russian teams from FIFA 22.

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol