8th day of war has agreement, explosions and sanctions

The eighth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine saw progress in negotiations, with the creation of a humanitarian corridor for the flight of civilians. But the attacks continued — one of the targets was an oil deposit in Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine.

It is not yet known how the humanitarian corridors, which imply a ceasefire, will work. It was also not disclosed when and where they will take place. Shortly before the announcement, President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that such corridors were already guaranteed by the Russians.

This Thursday (3), the south of the country dawned under bombardment. As early as 17:00 (Brasília time, 22:00 in Kiev), sirens were heard in several cities—Khmelnytsky, Vasylkiv, Sloviansk, Rivne, Ternopil, Volyn, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv and Lviv.

Earlier, a team from the American TV network CBS News was surprised by two powerful explosions in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, seconds after finishing a live broadcast.

New sanctions

Also on Thursday, new sanctions were announced. The United States decided to exclude a group of Russian oligarchs from the American financial system. In addition, it froze its assets and blocked the use of its properties.

Japan has announced a new round of sanctions against Russia and Belarus – a country allied to the regime of Vladimir Putin. The measure will freeze the assets of 18 Russian people and four banks, as well as seven senior Belarusian officials, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Shipment of armaments

On the other hand, the sending of war materials to Ukraine was announced. Germany will deliver an additional 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine’s conflict zones after Russian troops advance. The shipment is in addition to the recent shipment of 18,000 military helmets to Kiev.

Volodymyr Zelensky asked for help from Western countries again Image: Brasil Escola

EU and US against direct war

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, again demanded today that Western countries create the militarized no-fly zone. Zelensky even said that only a direct conversation with Putin will be able to stop the war.

“If you can’t establish a restriction on airspace now, when will you be able to?”, he asked, in an interview with reporters broadcast by the American TV network CNN.

In response to Zelensky, European Council President Charles Michel took a stand against Ukraine’s call for a militarized “no-fly zone” in the skies against Russia’s offensive. He stressed that the country is not a member of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

“The EU is not at war with Russia. The reality is that Russia has launched a savage war against Ukraine. Ukraine is not a member of NATO, which is why we must be extremely careful and cautious. possible, but taking into account that Russia has nuclear weapons and it is very important to avoid a third international war,” he said in an interview with CNN.

In Washington, United States, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki acknowledged that the Joe Biden administration wants to avoid a direct war with Russia.

“Banning flights from Russia means that American planes would shoot down Russian planes. This is direct warfare and we want to avoid it,” responded a reporter who speculated about Biden’s new restrictions on Russia.

In France, the Minister of the Armed Forces of the country, Florence Parly, announced today that the Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier, which was used to combat terrorism in Cyprus, was sent to Romania to “carry out , recognition and intelligence”. Romania shares a border with Ukraine.

The measure, according to the minister, is “strictly deterrent”. The aircraft carrier aims to protect European territory and aircraft will only fly over Poland, the Baltic States and Romania, said the minister. The statement was made in an interview with the French TV station BFMTV.

More than 10 million have already left home

Today, the UN (United Nations) estimated that more than 10 million people left their homes in Ukraine in the midst of the war against Russia. Of this total, the UN calculates, four million crossed the border with neighboring countries.

One of these nations is the Czech Republic, which will enter a state of emergency from Friday (4), anticipating the large influx of Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing the war. The measure will make it possible to release additional funds for humanitarian aid from the Ministry of Defense budget.

Also this Thursday, Georgia and Moldova today presented their official candidatures to the EU (European Union). Former Soviet republics, such as Ukraine – which also applied for membership of the European bloc – countries are part of Russia’s zone of influence.