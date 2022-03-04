After revealing lung cancer, Ana Beatriz Nogueira says she will be operated on this month – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Ana Beatriz Nogueira (Photo: Globo/Renato Rocha Miranda)

Ana Beatriz Nogueirawhich is in the air at ‘A Place in the Sun’, took fans by surprise when she revealed she was diagnosed with early lung cancer. The actress, who recently had influenza, had to undergo a CT scan and the exam ended up detecting a small tumor in the region.

She came to express herself on the subject with good humor. Ana Beatriz shared a video in which she appears dancing alongside the writer Marcia Rubim and in the caption revealed the date of the tumor removal surgery. “This March I have my surgery, in April I’ll be back to dance with friends and whoever else arrives”, she wrote that informs “In this video: Atrapalhando Marcia Rubim”.

The actress has multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that can affect nerves, body sensitivity and coordination. The artist had some crises while she was in ‘Way of the Indies’, but since then the disease has remained under control.

In ‘A Place in the Sun’, she continues to appear in the final phase of the serial as Elenice, who will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the telenovela.