Amid war, US astronaut must return from space in Russian spaceship – 03/02/2022

Tensions between the United States and Russia after the invasion of Ukraine have been rising on Earth. At an altitude of over 400km, however, astronauts and cosmonauts from both countries coexist peacefully on the International Space Station (ISS). However, one situation could make the atmosphere a little more tense at the end of this month, at least from the point of view of relations. diplomatic.

American astronaut Mark Vande Hei is due to return to Earth on the 30th, after a record stay of 355 consecutive days in space. To make his return trip, he will have as a means of transport a Russian spaceship, the Soyuz.

The return should take place along with cosmonauts (as Russia’s space crew is called) Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov, on a landing at the Baikonur base in Kazakhstan — which is leased and operated by the country led by Vladimir Putin.

This type of procedure has been common since NASA, the US space agency, retired its Space Shuttle project in 2011. Russian infrastructure then became the only way to get to and from the ISS in a partnership that has lasted for years. .

It was only from 2020 onwards that the trips began to alternate between sending Russian rockets and those from the US company SpaceX, by Elon Musk, with Crew Dragon capsules — with this partnership, the US was able to send again. astronauts from their territory. However, it does not account for all the launches planned for NASA’s space missions.

Life on the ISS

Vande Hei arrived at the Station on April 9, 2021, aboard the Soyuz MS-18 capsule of the Russian space agency Rocosmos. So this should be your ride home.

One possibility to avoid the trip in the face of tension between the countries would be to join the private mission Ax-1, from the company Axiom, which arrives at the ISS on the 30th and returns to Earth ten days later. But NASA has already denied that intention.

ISS is the fruit of a long and successful partnership between the US and Russia, which has lasted more than two decades. Image: NASA

In any case, the astronaut must be one of the last NASA to depend on a trip Soyuz — not just because of the animosities between countries, but because the SpaceX has expanded its potential and infrastructure.

Concussions in space exploration

The US space agency points out that ISS operations are proceeding well despite growing tensions on the ground. Rocosmos, for its part, appears to be jumping out of international cooperation in space.

With the increasing sanctions that the US has applied, Russia has already announced the suspension of the partnership with ESA, the European space agency, to launch satellites, and excluded NASA from a joint mission to explore the planet Venus, called Venera-D, scheduled for 2029.

The Earth-orbiting Station is the fruit of a long and successful US-Russia partnership that has spanned more than two decades. A symbol of post-Cold War diplomacy, which was never shaken by geopolitical conflicts such as the invasion of Crimea. Now, however, there are Russian threats.

“If you block cooperation with us, who will save the International Space Station (ISS) from an uncontrolled orbit and crash into the US or… Europe?” Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

“There is also the possibility of a 500-ton structure falling over India and China. Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect? The ISS does not fly over Russia, so all risks are yours. Are you ready for them?” completed.

About the controversy, NASA was more diplomatic: “we continue to work with all our international partners, including the state-owned Roscosmos, for the safe and continuous operations of the International Space Station”, wrote Joshua THE. finchagency public relations.

“The new export control measures will continue to enable US-Russia civil space cooperation. No changes are planned to support continued operations in orbit and ground stations,” he added.

Up there, astronauts from both countries and from other international partners, such as Canada, France, Germany and Japan, seek to live together in harmony for the progress of space exploration and to carry out research in microgravity, which impacts life on Earth.

The ISS has a Russian and a North American segment, but the crew members live together freely and one side depends on the other: the energy to run and life support is provided by the US; the engines to keep the ISS in orbit and perform necessary maneuvers are from Russia.

There are currently four astronauts from the United States, one from Germany, and two Russian cosmonauts on board.

The Space Station is due to be retired in January 2031, when it will be brought down under control in the Pacific Ocean. Until then, the two powers must find a way to continue cooperation.

In an eventual Russian exit, it is believed that NASA would be able to maintain the orbital laboratory through partnerships with private companies, such as SpaceX itself and Northrop Grumman. But it is still too early for agencies to make a final decision.