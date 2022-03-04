Apricot fights constipation; see main benefits of fruit

O Damascus probably originated in Asia, being from the same family as peach, plum and cherry. As we do not have a considerable production in Brazil, the most common thing is to find dried fruit (which, even so, maintains a lot of juiciness and flavor).

Because it is rich in vitamins A and C, in addition to having considerable amounts of potassium and antioxidants, this fruit is considered a functional food. The reason is that, in addition to its nutritional value, apricots can help prevent disease and improve quality of life.

important detail: many people say that the apricot seed powder it’s good for health. But be careful. These seeds contain a substance called amygdalin, which, in the human body, is converted into cyanide — something extremely poisonous. So, according to experts, if consumed in excess, the seeds can be very dangerous for humans.

1. Aid in digestion

The high fiber content helps digestion by preventing episodes of constipation and helping to prevent diverticular diseases. But that’s not all: apricot can also help control blood sugar, helping to improve, or prevent, type 2 diabetes.

2. Help with eye health

Apricot has good concentrations of vitamin A, whose main function is to keep the cornea clear, help with low-light vision and lubricate the eyes.

Because it also has retinol and beta-carotene, it lowers the risk of neovascular ARMD — macular degeneration that can cause vision loss.

3. Prevent premature aging

The presence of antioxidants helps in fighting free radicals. These molecules are quite reactive and often end up causing a person to have premature aging and cell death.

In this way, apricot helps to reduce the amount of these radicals within the body and collaborates to prevent some types of cancer, improve the immune system and even reduce the chances of developing Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

We remind you that, in case you need to make nutritional adjustments, the ideal is to seek professional help and schedule an appointment. consultation with a nutritionist.