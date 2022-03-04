At GloboNews, Sardenberg and Guga Chacra chat live: ‘No need to teach me a lesson’

The commentators of GloboNews Guga Chakra and Carlos Alberto Sardenberg discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and exchanged barbs live.

“As much as the ideal would be that Ukraine could belong to the European Union, to NATO, and be a liberal democracy, which it is not, it will provoke Russia, and then we will see the result, because the world is not so fair, bad people have a lot of power”, said Guga Chacra.

Carlos Alberto Sardenberg then asked: “Do you mean to say that you think Russia is right to invade? Was she being threatened and that Zelensky who has to leave the government?”.

“No, I didn’t say that at any time”, countered Guga. “I understand this realist theory thing, you don’t have to teach me about it. The question is this: The democratically independent countries decide to go to the European Union or to NATO. It’s their decision, it’s legal, it’s legitimate. Who is wrong in this story is Russia. Nobody was thinking of invading Russia, among other things, because nobody is crazy. There isn’t a madman here in the West like there in Russia. Now what the West wants and is doing is to prevent Russia from invading others, like Finland, Georgia, Moldova,” added Sardenberg.

“I say all the time here on this program that Putin is a bloodthirsty dictator, that the invasion of Ukraine is absurd. What I’m trying to explain is that he’s not going to accept it, so there’s going to be a reaction. Remembering that there are other countries that invade sovereign countries. The US invaded Iraq and overthrew the Libyan regime. That said, what Putin is doing is absurd. Please do not at any time associate me with any form of defense of this bloodthirsty Russian invasion of Ukraine. [Ademais] I explained the realist theory of international relations not to you, but to our audience”, explained Guga Chacra.







know more

+ What happens in the brain when we die? Scientists already have an answer

+ After saying that Gusttavo Lima is the father of her daughter, woman can be sued

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat