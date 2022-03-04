BB does not negotiate and health plan for Economus retirees is terminated

The Bank Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region, as well as other entities representing Banco do Brasil bank employees, have been claiming for decades that workers incorporated by BB, such as those from Banco Nossa Caixa (BNC), are entitled to join Previ and Cassi. However, the bank has always shrugged off the rights of incorporated companies, even signing collective bargaining agreements in 2018 and 2020 that provided for the implementation of negotiation tables, which did not make any progress. Now, the negligence of Banco do Brasil with these workers has reached an extreme situation with the extinction of Novo Feas, the health plan for retirees benefiting from the Economus.

New Feas beneficiaries were informed that as of April 8, services will end, and that, as of April 9, plan cards will no longer be accepted by the accredited network. Economus will maintain assistance coverage for beneficiaries hospitalized or at home, with care guaranteed until medical discharge.

In the communiqué sent to the beneficiaries, the “alternative” of migrating to the Economus Futuro plan is presented, which has individual pricing and a distinction of value by age group, which makes it much more expensive than the soon-to-defunct Novo Feas. In the case of beneficiaries who litigate matters related to the Novo Feas plan, Economus will communicate the termination of the plan in the records of each case.

“This is the result of BB’s failure to guarantee Cassi and Previ for everyone. An insensitive attitude that now leaves BNC employees who retired unassisted, since the migration to the Economus Futuro plan is financially unfeasible for most of these retirees. The value of the plan for a holder and his/her spouse would, on average, consume half of the holder’s income. In addition, the accredited network of Economus Futuro is smaller than that of Novo Feas” Adriana Ferreira, union leader and banker at BB

“We will continue to demand from Banco do Brasil, in an increasingly incisive manner, Cassi and Previ for everyone. This is the only solution for the situation of the incorporated, since the alternative presented today in a practically compulsory way will only result in evasion and helplessness. BNC employees deserve respect”, concludes Getúlio Maciel, union leader at Fetec-CUT/SP and member of the Executive Committee of BB Employees (CEBB).