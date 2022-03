Satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows Russian helicopters in Belarus.| Photo: SATELLITE IMAGE MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

The General Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday (3) that in the territory of Belarus, near the border with Ukraine, there are 38 Belarusian airborne assault brigades that have received orders to cross the border.

Towards the Volhynia region in western Ukraine and bordering Belarus to the north and Poland to the west, “38 airborne assault brigades are in a wooded area,” the military command said in a post on its Facebook profile. “According to available information, the command of the military unit has been ordered to cross the border into Ukraine.”

Also according to the General Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, “the order of combat will be given after they cross the border”. The moral and psychological state of Belarusian paratroopers “is very low” and “the officers and soldiers do not want to play the role of Russian mercenaries,” the command said.

“A significant number came out in favor of terminating the contracts, which expire mainly in May,” he pointed out. On the other hand, the President of Belarus, Alexsandre Lukashenko, has reiterated on several occasions in recent days that he has no plans and there will be no plans to attack Ukraine.