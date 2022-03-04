Binance Cryptocurrency Purchase Volume Soars After Russians Swap to Rubles

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, cryptocurrency purchase volume on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has skyrocketed with ruble trading. Russian money comes in an increasing devaluation, and this was the way many citizens found not to lose their money to inflation in the country.

Due to the increasingly tough financial restrictions in Russia, investors in the country are more active in cryptocurrency trading.

Cryptocurrencies are a vanishing point in the Russian financial market

According to Binance data, the average trading volume in rubles, the Russian currency, on the exchange grew to an average of $35.8 million daily. Before the invasion of Ukraine, that figure was $11 million a day.

The reason for this is that crypto brokerage service operators such as Binance and Coinbase were one of the few financial entities to reject the Ukrainian government’s request to ban Russian access to their platforms.

The high movement in the crypto market was reflected in the price of Bitcoin, which rose more than 10% on Monday, February 28. The value of the coin this week is above $44,000, a value that was only reached in early 2022.

Impacts on the Russian economy

From the beginning of the war against Ukraine until the first week of March, the Russian currency has fallen by 25% in value. The expectation, according to financial market experts, is that this value will fall even further.

Russian investors are converting their own money into cryptocurrencies to protect themselves from this devaluation, which stems from the numerous sanctions applied in retaliation against Russia. These measures impact various economic sectors in Russia, such as the price of oil.

Image: Romi_Lado / Pixabay