Black hole closest to Earth is not quite what we thought; understand – 03/03/2022

The closest black hole to Earth, identified in 2020, is nothing like we thought. In fact, it doesn’t even exist. Astronomers corrected the finding: it is a “vampire” system, in which one star is sucking the life out of another.

In 2020, a team from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) announced the closest black hole to Earth, with four times the mass of the Sun, just 1,120 light-years away, in the HR 6819 system. Leuven, Belgium, disputed the finding.

The two groups got together and carried out a new study, clarifying the information. It was published yesterday (2) in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, with the self-explanatory title “HR 6819 is a binary system without a black hole”.

The article reveals that, in fact, there is no black hole at the site, but rather a system of two stars, in a rare and short-lived stage of their evolution, in which one absorbs the other. astronomers an opportunity to explore how these “vampire” stars behave.

naked star

The first team’s hypothesis that it was a black hole was based on assumptions that were not correctly checked. At the time, the best explanation for the telescope data was that HR 6819 was a triple system, with two large stars orbiting a black hole — one very close, in a 40-day orbit, and one much further away.

The same data, however, were interpreted by the Belgians in another way: it could be just two stars, very close together in a 40-day orbit, with no black hole in between.

And this scenario would only work if one of the stars was “naked”, that is, it had lost a good part of its mass. A very light star would complete the calculations, with no need for an invisible third element in the system.

As they were already at the limit of existing data, the two teams then worked together to obtain newer, sharper information, using the state-of-the-art VLT (Very Large Telescope) telescope in southern Chile and its interferometer (VLTI).

“We agreed that there were two sources of light in the system. The question then was whether they orbited around each other, describing close orbits, as in the ‘naked’ star scenario, or if, on the contrary, they were far from each other, as in the black hole scenario,” explained Thomas Rivinius, an astronomer at ESO in Chile and lead author of the first paper, in a statement.

To distinguish between the two hypotheses, the researchers used instruments called Gravity, mounted on the VLTI telescope, and Muse (Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer), on the VLT.

“Muse confirmed that there is no bright companion in the outermost orbit, while Gravity’s spatial resolution was able to distinguish the two sources of light, separated by only a third of the distance between Earth and the Sun,” said astrophysicist Abigail. Frost, who led the data comparison.

Region of the sky, in the Telescope constellation, where the HR 6819 or QV Tel system, visible from the Southern Hemisphere, is located Image: ESO/Digitized Sky Survey 2

cosmic vampirism

The astronomers’ new joint interpretation, then, was that they were observing a system shortly after one of the stars had “sucked” its companion’s atmosphere. Known as stellar vampirism, it is a common phenomenon in close binary systems.

The “vampire” star began to rotate more quickly after stealing part of the victim’s material, acquiring an oval shape and a disk around it.

“Observing such a post-interaction phase is extremely difficult, as its duration is so short,” adds Frost. “That’s what makes our discovery so interesting, presenting a perfect candidate for studying how this type of vampirism affects the evolution of massive stars and, in turn, the formation of associated phenomena, including gravitational waves and violent supernova explosions.”

Having a black hole in this proximity would be far more interesting, a game-changer in astronomy, but the search for them continues.

HR 6819 is dimly visible from Earth to the naked eye, looking like a single, very dim star in the Telescope constellation. It is also called QV Telescopii in the heavenly catalogue, and can be seen from the Southern Hemisphere, on very dark and clear nights, preferably with binoculars or telescopes.