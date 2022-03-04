Bolsonaro and Boris Johnson speak by phone and agree to call for urgent ceasefire in Ukraine, says British government | Ukraine and Russia

According to published material, Bolsonaro and Johnson agreed to call for an urgent ceasefire in Ukraine and said peace must prevail in the region..

TV Globo questioned Palácio do Planalto about the call and is awaiting a return.

Also according to the material released by the UK government, Boris Johnson said in the phone call that the actions of Vladimir Putin’s government in the invasion of Ukraine were “disgusting”, and that the world cannot allow the success of the aggressions promoted by Russia.

Johnson also told Bolsonaro in the call, according to the British government, that Brazil was a “vital ally” in World War II – and that, again, the country’s voice is crucial to solving the crisis.

In the telephone contact, Boris Johnson and Jair Bolsonaro agreed on the importance of calling for an end to violence and ensuring global stability. The British prime minister also stated that he hopes to work in cooperation with Bolsonaro on bilateral issues such as security and trade.

This Wednesday (2), Brazil was one of 141 countries to vote in the extraordinary session of the United Nations General Assembly to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The countries that voted against were Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea. China abstained.

The text “deplores in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression against Ukraine”. It is non-binding, which means that, from there, countries are not obliged to do anything. Its importance, therefore, is political: it shows how most countries see the invasion promoted by Moscow.

In the vote in favor of the General Assembly resolution, Brazil warns that “the resolution is a call for peace from the international community. But peace requires more than the silence of weapons and the withdrawal of troops. The path to peace requires comprehensive work on the security concerns of the parties”.

Despite Brazil’s explicit position at the UN, President Jair Bolsonaro’s statements on the subject so far do not make clear the position of repudiation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.