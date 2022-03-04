Bolsonaro sanctions law that obliges health insurance to provide oral chemotherapy – 03/04/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned law 14,307/22 on Thursday (3), which obliges health plans to provide oral chemotherapy at home, setting a deadline for this to occur.

The text gives ten days, after the medical prescription, for plans to offer oral anticancer treatment directly to the cancer patient or to a legal representative.

This can occur through the plan’s own network, accredited, contracted or referenced.

The plans also need to prove that the patient, or his representative, has received guidance on the use, conservation and eventual disposal of the drug.

Oral chemotherapy, however, can only be offered if the medications already have the approval of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), which analyzes the effectiveness and safety of medicines.

In addition, it needs the approval of the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) to be included in the list of procedures that plans are required to make available to patients.

The biggest news is that the new law sets deadlines for the ANS to finalize the process of incorporating new technologies into the list of treatments to be paid for by the plans. Among them are drugs, transplants and other highly complex procedures.

The agency now has an obligation to review new treatments within 180 days, extendable for a further 90 days. If the deadline is not met, the drug or procedure is automatically approved until the final conclusion of the analysis.

In the case of oral chemotherapy, the time is shorter: the ANS has 120 days, extendable for another 60 days, to approve the administrative process.

Specialists warn, however, that if the ANS decision is negative, due to non-incorporation, the plans may deny coverage. And the matter can be taken to court.

The debate on the subject was controversial.

At first, the National Congress approved a project that gave 48 hours for oral chemotherapy to be delivered to the patient, regardless of approval by the ANS,

That is, once registered with Anvisa, the medication would have to be covered by the plans when prescribed by the doctor.

Author of the project, Senator Reguffe (Podes-DF) argued that, for the adoption of endovenous treatment, only the approval of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) would be enough for the health plan to have to pay for the treatment.

His project was approved by a large majority of votes in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, but was vetoed by Bolsonaro.

The argument for blocking the law was that the adoption of new drugs without analysis by the ANS, which also studies the economic aspects and financial balance of companies, could destabilize the plans. The cost, according to supporters of the veto, would eventually be pushed onto patients.

The opposition claims that the veto was the result of lobbying by health plan operators.

Bolsonaro then sent a proposal for a Provisional Measure (MP) maintaining the obligation to pay oral chemotherapy, provided that it is approved by Anvisa and also by the ANS, within the established deadlines.

“We brought a greater benefit to users of health plans, with an environment of sustainability”, said the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to the column.