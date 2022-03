The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro.| Photo: Alan Santos/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned this Thursday (3) the project that defines rules for the incorporation of new treatments by health plans and insurance. The update of the list of procedures and events in supplementary health by the National Health Agency (ANS) will be carried out through the establishment of an administrative process within a period of up to 180 days. The deadline can be extended by a further 90 days if necessary.

Among the measures, the conversion bill nº 29/2021 determined that health plans must provide oral and home-use cancer drugs. “The measure allows patients to continue therapy at home, without the need for hospitalization for treatment”, pointed out the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic in a note.

The new rule also created the Commission for Updating the List of Procedures and Events in Supplementary Health, a technical commission to advise the ANS in decision-making on new technologies and medicines, including transplants and highly complex procedures, whose operational composition will be defined in regulation.