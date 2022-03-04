Bolsonaro uses war as an allegation to defend mining on indigenous land

posted on 03/03/2022 06:00



Bolsonaro claimed “food security and agribusiness (Economy)” to defend the measure – (credit: Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used the war in Eastern Europe as an excuse to defend the liberation of mining on indigenous lands. He stated that Brazil is dependent on Russia for potash, a raw material for fertilizers used in Brazilian agriculture. With the international conflict, the product can be missing or expensive. Therefore, in his assessment, regions such as the mouth of the Madeira River, close to an indigenous reserve, could meet this demand.

On social media, Bolsonaro published a video from 2016 in which he declared in the Chamber that he was in favor of the exploitation of potassium in indigenous reserves. “As a deputy, I spoke about our dependence on potassium from Russia. I mentioned three problems: environmental, indigenous and who owned the exploratory right at the mouth of the Madeira River (there are also deposits in other regions of the country)”, he wrote in the post. He defended the approval of Bill 191/2020, pending in the House. “Once approved, one of those problems is solved,” he added.

According to Bolsonaro, “our food security and agribusiness (Economy) require from us, Executive and Legislative, measures that allow us not to depend on externally something that we have in abundance”.

The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, highlighted the importance of Russia and Belarus in the supply of potash and urea and said that Brazil has “transfer stock to arrive until the next harvest, in October”. She informed that she coordinates with other potash producing countries, such as Canada, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Tereza Cristina also stressed that a national plan on fertilizer policy will be announced by the 17th, containing solutions for adapting laws, tax issues and environmental licenses.

Suely Araújo — a senior public policy specialist at the Climate Observatory and a former director of Ibama — stressed that Bolsonaro uses the war as a justification to try to make the project to end indigenous lands viable and annihilate the rights of indigenous peoples. “PL 191, prepared by the Executive, was drafted in such a way as to enable large-scale mineral exploration without environmental care, with priority given to gold mining. If approved, it will destroy indigenous lands”, she observed.

The Instituto Socioambiental (ISA) emphasized that society needs to be informed, through scientific studies, about the potential for mineral production outside indigenous lands. “The exploration of potassium deposits located outside these territories must be prioritized. The president, however, chooses to foment racism against indigenous peoples, feeding the false antagonism between national development and indigenous rights”, he criticized.





Defense

The vice president of the Parliamentary Agricultural Front (FPA), Senator Zequinha Marinho (PSC-PA) insisted that the country’s dependence on fertilizers must be reduced. “The municipality of Autazes, in Amazonas, on the banks of the Madeira River, has, perhaps, the largest deposit of potassium in Brazil, on this side of the world. And it is not in an indigenous area. bureaucracy, the company that was investing almost R$ 2 billion is stopped by a judicial dispute linked to the environmental issue”, he maintained. “Brazil doesn’t need an opponent. It gets in the way. Only Autazes, which can produce 25% of all the potassium that Brazilian agriculture needs, has been stopped since 2015, 2016 because of a problem with the Public Ministry (read more) .”

Vice-president of the Chamber’s Agriculture Committee and member of the Competitive Brazil Parliamentary Front, deputy Evair de Melo (PP-ES) defended that Brazilian sovereignty passes through food production. “In the short term, we are supplied. The problem is in the medium and long term. We have to approve PL 191/2020, which unlocks the exploration of potash in Brazil. But we have to start soon, to have the product in the future. we are dealing with it, activating (Arthur) Lira”, he highlighted, referring to the president of the Chamber.

» In 2015, the holder of the exploration right of the Autazes mine (AM), the company Potássio do Brasil, delivered to the Institute of Environmental Protection of Amazonas (Ipaam) the Environmental Impact Study and Report (EIA/Rima) referring to the project . However, according to the Federal Public Ministry, there were complaints of irregularities.

» “The MPF started to follow the case after receiving information that the company Potássio do Brasil started to carry out studies and procedures in the region without any consultation with the communities. In July 2016, the agency issued a recommendation to the Environmental Protection Institute of Amazonas (Ipaam), to cancel the license already issued, and to Potássio do Brasil, to suspend research activities in the region until consultations are carried out as provided for in the legislation,” the MPF said in a note. “None of the requests were answered. The agreement to carry out consultations in the manner provided for by Convention 169 of the International Labor Organization (ILO) only came after the MPF took the case to court. The process is being processed in the 1st Federal Court of Amazonas.”

» According to the MP, “the environmental impact study classified the size of the enterprise as exceptional and claims that the interference in socio-spatial and cultural references in the traditional and indigenous communities of the region is very high”. “Currently, pending analysis in the process by the Federal Court in Amazonas is the definition of the Institute for the Environment of Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) as the competent body for licensing, considering that the issue directly affects indigenous lands, a position defended by the MPF and the Mura indigenous themselves.”



