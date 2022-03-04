Brazil drops to 13th position in the ranking of the world’s largest economies | Economy

Brazil comes out of technical recession in the 4th quarter and GDP grows 4.6% in 2021

How long have you lived under recession? Look

According to the ranking, which compares the GDP of countries in current values, in dollars, Brazil was surpassed in 2021 by Australia. In 2020, the Brazilian economy had already been surpassed by Canada, Korea and Russia, which removed the country from the list of the 10 largest economies in the world.

See below the ranking of 2021 and the comparison with 2020:

1 of 1 Ranking of the largest economies in the world — Photo: Economia g1 Ranking of the largest economies in the world — Photo: Economia g1

Between 2010 and 2014, Brazil remained in the 7th position. In 2019, Brazil ranked 9th and, in 2020, dropped to 12th. At its worst, in 2003, it ranked 14th. Austin Rating’s ranking compares the world’s largest economies since 1994.

O Last year, Brazil had a nominal GDP of US$ 1.608 trillion, according to the survey, while Australia’s stood at US$ 1.614 trillion..

The world’s largest GDP in 2021 was once again that of the United States, with $22.8 trillion. China has the second largest economy at $17.5 trillion, followed by Japan at $4.9 trillion.

According to a comparison made by Austin of the GDP of 34 major economies, the 4.6% growth of the Brazilian economy in 2021 was the 21st largest, below the average of 5.7% and the advances recorded by countries such as the USA (5.7% ), China (8.1%) and Mexico (4.8%).

Economist talks about expectations for the economy in 2022

What explains the loss of one more position

The loss of position for Australia is explained not only by the result of the countries’ GDP in 2021, but also by the exchange rate, due to the strong devaluation of the real against the dollar last year.

“What we saw in 2021 was very high volatility around the Brazilian currency due to a very worrying fiscal scenario; the average devaluation rate for the year was 4.4%. The Australian currency has hardly devalued”, explains Alex Agostini, chief economist at Austin Rating.

At its worst mark last year, the dollar reached R$5.79 in March, and ended 2021 at R$5.57, with an accumulated high of 7.47% against the real.

Despite the real being one of the currencies with the greatest appreciation in 2022, Austin’s assessment is that Brazil will hardly improve its position in the ranking of the largest economies.

“We have an expectation of lower GDP growth in 2022, so that already counts against it. Despite the appreciation of the Brazilian currency at the beginning of the year, we believe that due to inflation and the worsening of the fiscal scenario, the average exchange rate for the year may around R$ 5.45”, says the economist.

Brazil’s growth projections are below the global average and those of our direct competitors. The National Monetary Fund (IMF) projects a growth of just 0.3% of Brazilian GDP in 2022 and a growth of 1.6%, well below the world average, while the estimate for Australia is an advance of 4.1 % in 2022 and 2.5% in 2023.

“Brazil will most likely not lose its position in 2022 because it is far from Spain, which is in 14th place. The problem is that we have to distance ourselves a lot from Australia. To return to being part of the 10 largest economies, Brazil will need to row a lot. There are almost US$ 200 billion of difference for the country to be able to surpass Korea, which is in 10th place and has been registering constant growth in recent years, around 4%, and with little currency devaluation. It will be difficult for Brazil to return to the top 10 so soon”, evaluates Agostini.

History of Brazil’s position