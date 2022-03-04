Brazilians who live in Russia tell how they see the war

Lucilla Runnacles

From BBC News Brazil

3 March 2022

'There is a feeling of slight fear in the air', says Bruno Freitas

A Brazilian woman who has a son studying in Russia asks for tips on how to send money to him now that that country has been blocked from the Swift system.

The question was posted on a Brazilian group on Facebook that has almost 10,000 members and several of them live in Russia.

In another message, a Brazilian asks if the group believes it is time to leave Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine that has been going on for a week.

“People are living their normal lives here, but I feel that they are a little more tense. There is a feeling of slight fear in the air”, Bruno Freitas tells BBC News Brasil.

The man from Goiás has lived in Russia for 11 years and says that no war is a good thing to live.

“It’s sad to see that this situation was not resolved through diplomatic channels. Russians and Ukrainians, deep down, are the same people and have a great history in common”, he explains.

Who shares the same opinion is the Brazilian Cesar Dantas who has lived in the country for two years.

“For Russians, Ukrainians are like brothers. That’s why they are sad and would rather this had not happened. There are many families that have Ukrainian relatives and vice versa,” he says.

Cesar left Rio de Janeiro and married a Russian.

“My wife really hates Putin and there are many dissatisfied Russians here, especially the younger generation. But there is also a large part of the population that supports their president”, says Cesar, who lives in the Siberian capital.

In the Facebook group, most commented that they feel at ease living in Russia for now.

While others take the opportunity to comment that the prices of tickets abroad have increased significantly in recent days due to the reciprocal bans between companies from several countries that have stopped flying to Russia.

Another Brazilian who works as a translator and prefers not to be identified, told the report that everything seems to be the same in Moscow and that life goes on as normal.

“The only thing that has really changed in the last few days is the queues at banks and ATMs, which have increased a lot. Russians are not worried that a bomb may fall on the country. Their concern now is with the financial issue.”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the country’s currency has seen a record devaluation. To try to protect the economy and stem the ruble’s fall, the Kremlin has issued a decree banning residents from transferring money to overseas accounts, among other economic measures.

“Today I went to the bank to see how much the ruble was and the price was indecent. It really has dropped a lot these last few days”, laments Cesar.

Bruno, who lives in the Caucasus region, says he has already started to notice a slight increase in food prices.

“Today I did some shopping at the fair and saw that the value of tomatoes, for example, has gone up. This tomato is imported from Turkey and the sellers justified the increase on account of the conflict,” he commented.

The Goiano explains that in recent days there was a group of people who wanted to protect themselves from the fall of the ruble and exchanged the Russian currency for the dollar and euro.

The translator says she knows several people are making a new Russian credit card, the MIR, for fear that the most well-known international ones will stop working in the country.

“Today, even on the subway, I couldn’t pay with Google Pay, for example. And oddly enough, did you know that the word MIR in Russian means world and also peace?”, says the Brazilian.

'Russians are already used to living with Western sanctions. So, things here continue with normality', says Fany Milanez

sanctions

Cesar explains that Russians are used to living with sanctions.

“For a while I think they may suffer a little, but then they manage. The case of cheeses is a good example: on supermarket shelves here we find French-style cheeses that are made in Russia”.

The Brazilian who has lived in the country since 2009 agrees and says that Russians are used to going through difficult periods.

“I believe that even because of this I have noticed this conformism in Russians with regard to the conflict. Generally, only the youngest are those who are part of a movement against the war here. This is the group that has gone to the demonstrations”, he reflects.

She says that in 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea, as a negative effect at that time there was not so much variety of foreign products in supermarkets. That’s why she thinks the same thing could happen now, due to international sanctions.

“I realized that the Russians have already learned to deal with sanctions. If the confrontation continues, I think that at first it may be a little more complicated, but soon they will find mechanisms to deal with it”, he believes.

Fany Milanez is also Brazilian and has been living in Russia, in the city of Krasnodar for a year.

“Russians are already used to living with Western sanctions. So, things here continue as normal. I didn’t see anything strange on the streets”, says the Pernambuco native.

Social networks and censorship

Bruno says that there is currently a speed limitation on Facebook in Russia but that this is not the main social network used in the country.

“What has been happening in recent days is an attempt by the Russian government to limit access to paid advertising against the war, which is organized by Western groups. Vladimir Putin’s government demanded that these advertisements be taken down, but as this did not happen, limited the speed of this social network here in the country, but did not block it”, he explains.

Brazilians who live in the region say that there is no information blockade in Russia.

“People have access to the Russian media who are in favor, as well as the Russian media who are against this conflict. The Russian media talk about ‘special military operation’, that is the official term for the current situation with Ukraine. “, shares the goiano.

“We have a wide variety of news channels available, including international networks that are against Putin. As well as Russian channels, mostly state-owned, that report the war from a pro-Russian perspective”, explains the translator.

Fany says that the West has blocked access to Russian media, but on the other hand, being in Russia, she has access to all foreign media.

“I follow things from here, from Brazil, from Ukraine, from Europe and even from American TV.”

'There are a lot of disaffected Russians here, especially the younger generation. But there is also a large part of the population that supports their president', says Cesar Dantas

Uncertain future

In Moscow, about her routine since the invasion of Ukraine began, the Brazilian says that the only thing that has changed is that she has now avoided taking the subway at rush hour and frequenting crowded places because she is afraid that Russia could suffer an attack. as a reprisal.

Bruno thinks that this conflict also has a negative impact on the Russian people, on citizens who have nothing to do with the war.

“I’ve heard cases of Russian truck drivers who suffered retaliation in Poland and even restaurants in Europe who wrote signs saying they don’t serve food for Russians. I believe that all this ends up leading to an aversion to Russians, regardless of their political position”, complains.

The translator agrees and says that she has heard cases of American universities that are expelling Russian students simply because they are from that country.

“I believe that this ‘Russophobia’ will increase and the younger people are the ones who end up paying the duck for something they didn’t even choose”, he laments.

Cesar believes that this conflict will only end when Putin gets what he wants, while the Brazilian women interviewed by the BBC do not want to risk a guess.

Fany says that she prefers to continue following the facts of this conflict and that she hopes it ends quickly.

“My husband and I, who is Russian, are an international couple who just want peace to live.”

The translator fears that if the confrontation does not end soon and the sanctions continue, the Russian economy could deteriorate.

“I really like living here. I feel safe, the country is culturally rich and the quality of life is good. But if the economy drops too much, then I’ll have to decide whether to continue living here or not”, he ponders.