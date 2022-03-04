Brazil’s GDP per capita should fall again this year and will only recover pre-crisis levels in 2029, points out FGV | Economy

Even with the growth of the Brazilian economy in 2021 and the overcoming of most of the losses of 2020, it should still take another 7 years for the Brazilian population to recover the income and level of wealth it had in 2013 – last year before the last crises, when the best historical mark of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita in the country was recorded.

The forecast is based on a survey by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getulio Vargas (Ibre/FGV) in advance of the g1.

The official result of GDP and GDP per capita for 2021 will be released this Friday (4) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Analysts estimate that the Brazilian economy grew by around 4.5%, after falling 3.9% in 2020, while GDP per capita grew a little less.

GDP per capita is the result of the relationship between the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and the number of inhabitants. As Brazil continues to register population growth, when there is a downturn in the economy, the population’s level of wealth and income tends to shrink more sharply than GDP.

In other words, the cake became smaller and had to be shared with more people, leaving Brazilians poorer.

The GDP per capital works as a thermometer to assess a nation’s well-being and income level, despite its limitations, due to the country’s inequalities and the fact that wealth is not distributed in the same way to the entire population.

According to Ibre’s calculations, the country would need to grow at a rate of at least 3% per year from now on to resume, by 2026, during the next presidential term, the level of wealth and income that prevailed before the 2014-2016 recession hit. . Scenario currently considered “almost impossible”.

The base scenario estimates that only in 2029 will GDP per capita recover to the level of 2013, but for that, the country needs to maintain an average annual growth rate of the economy of 2.4%.

“Our projection even has a downward bias, since we understand that 2022 and 2023 will still be difficult years. Returning to an average GDP growth of more than 2% is not trivial. in 2029 [que retoma o patamar pré-crises]. In other words, 16 years after the peak of 2013”, says economist Silvia Matos, coordinator of Boletim Macro do Ibre and author of the survey.

The researcher estimates that GDP per capita ended 2021 still 1% lower than that recorded before the pandemic (2019) and 7.7% below the historic high of 2013.

Financial market economists currently project a growth of just 0.30% of GDP in 2022 and 1.50% in 2023, well below the global average.

Risk of another fall in 2022

With the economy still skating, increasing global uncertainty with the war in Ukraine and interest rates on a high trajectory to contain inflation imposing brakes for a firmer recovery, there is a risk that per capita GDP will fall again in 2022, even with growth of the economy in the year.

The scenario expected by Ibre for GDP in 2022 is a little more optimistic than the market average, of growth of 0.60%, but still insufficient to avoid a drop in GDP per capita in the year, estimated at -0.1%.

“The GDP depends on how many you have to share the pie with. In Brazil, despite the GDP being low, the population is still growing. The IBGE’s expectation is that the population will grow by around 0.7% in 2022. our projection for the GDP is an advance of 0.6%, this calculation shows that unfortunately there is no cake for everyone”, explains Silvia Matos.

In the economist’s view, what should give some support to economic activity in the year should be the continuity of the service sector normalization process, especially in the more face-to-face and public service segments, amid the advance of vaccination and flexibility of restriction measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“The year 2022 begins with a very bad legacy on several fronts. We ended 2021 with extremely high, persistent and widespread inflation, which greatly challenges the Central Bank to raise interest rates further. We continue with high commodity and energy prices in the world , we have geopolitical tensions and we have domestic elections, which already makes the year troubled”, highlights the Ibre researcher.

Analysts have warned of a scenario of greater domestic uncertainty due to the presidential election year.

“In an election scenario, investment is hampered because it needs predictability. We don’t know who the new government will be. What could have a slightly better growth would be consumption, but rising interest rates and still strong inflation take away purchasing power from families So, there is not much room for growth in GDP per capita this year”, says Silvia.

For now, Ibre projects a growth of 1.1% in GDP for 2023 and an advance of 0.4% in GDP per capita.

An average advance above 2% is only seen as possible from 2024 onwards, which would correspond to an annual GDP growth per capita of around 1.5%. Such a performance would allow economic activity to return to the level of the peak of 2013 from 2024 onwards, while the population wealth standard would only recover in 2029, with a ‘delay’ of 5 years in relation to GDP in current values ​​in reason for population growth since the beginning of the crises.

Although GDP is not shared in the same way for all Brazilians, a series of indicators show the impoverishment of the population, increase in inequality and loss of purchasing power due to inflation.

IBGE data shows that the per capita household income dropped to R$1,367 in 2021 and that the average income from work shrank 10.7% in 1 year, to a record low of R$2,447 in the 4th quarter of last year.

The average hiring salary shrank to R$1,921 in 2021 and had the first drop in 5 years.

Even with the fall in unemployment in recent months, the recovery of the labor market has been led by the increase in informality and by precarious or self-employed occupations – the so-called odd jobs, with lower and very variable remuneration.

“Not only are we poorer in aggregate terms, but we also see an economy still suffering scars from the pandemic crisis, as the shock is unfortunately very heterogeneous between sectors and workers. Therefore, it is still a very challenging scenario to return to a pattern of income growth and consumption of the pre-pandemic”, highlights the coordinator of Ibre.

Low growth history

The biggest challenge for Brazil is to be able to resume a trajectory of constant and uninterrupted growth.

It is important to highlight that the poor performance observed in the last decade is not only the result of the pandemic, but also of the harsh recession registered between the end of 2014 and 2016 and the weak recovery in the following three years.

From 1981 to 2021, the average growth rate of GDP per capita was only 0.7% per year, according to the Ibre survey. The last decade (2011 to 2020) was the worst in history, with an average retraction of 0.6% per year, a result even worse than that recorded in the 1980s, when Brazilians were on average 0.4% poorer. each year. Considering only the period from 2015 to 2020, the average annual loss was 2%.

For the country to break the history of low growth and accelerate the recovery, the economist at Ibre lists the need for an agenda that includes:

control of inflation and consequent reduction of the interest rate and improvement of the cost of credit

balance of public accounts and return of the government’s primary surplus record (it has already been 8 consecutive years of accounts in the red)

reduction of political and fiscal uncertainties

improvement in business confidence and greater creation of formal job vacancies

advancement of the reform agenda such as the tax and improvement of the business environment

“There is no silver bullet for economic growth, but Brazil stands out negatively in several aspects. Reforms are difficult to make because there are always losers, but a tax reform could help a lot to penalize productive companies less, as well as an of economic efficiency, commercial opening and increased productivity”, says Matos.