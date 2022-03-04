businessman offers $1 million prize for Putin

Businessman Konanykhin Post Offering Ransom for Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian businessman Alex Konanykhin used his social media, LinkedIn, to offer a $1 million prize to anyone who manages to capture Russian President Vladimir Putin. The text was accompanied by a photo with the phrase: “Wanted dead or alive”.

“I promise to pay US$1,000,000 to the officer who, in accordance with his constitutional duty, arrests Putin as a prisoner of war under Russian and international law,” he wrote.

The publication was deleted from the social network, as reported by Konanykhin himself, a former banker and former politician of former president Boris Yeltsin, in a more recent message, where he repeats the text, but without the illustration.

He adds: “Putin is not President of Russia, as he came to power as a result of a special operation that blew up buildings, then violated the Constitution by eliminating free elections and assassinating his opponents.”

Alex Konanykhin is a businessman and former banker. He started his career by founding a private bank in Russia at the end of the communist regime. Konanykhin and his wife left Russia in 1992, and seven years later received political asylum in the United States.

The richest person in Russia

In 1992, the richest person in Russia. In 1996, he was arrested in the United States on suspicion of embezzling $8 million from the Russian Exchange Bank, a Russian institution. At the time, he claimed he was coerced into committing the crime by bank officials, and investigations showed that the Russian mafia was involved.

international court

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has announced that it will investigate Russia for possible war crimes committed after the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan revealed that he believes “alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed in Ukraine” and that an investigation into Russia’s actions will be launched as soon as possible.

He said the investigation was launched after 39 countries that are parties to the Rome Statute asked the ICC to launch an investigation.

The announcement comes days after largely banned cluster munitions killed a child and two adult civilians at a preschool in Okhtyrka, Ukraine.

The ICC prosecutor claimed there was a “reasonable basis” to believe that war crimes took place during the Russo-Ukrainian conflict.