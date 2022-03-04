Pleno.News – 10:39 am | updated on 03/04/2022 12:27 pm



Carlos Sardenberg and Guga Chacra fight live in a debate about war Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews

On Thursday night (3), Carlos Sardenberg and Guga Chacra discussed live during the program Em Pauta, from GloboNews. The exchange took place amid comments about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Guga explained the “realistic theory of international relations” to try to explain to viewers why Russian President Vladimir Putin is against Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The information is from the newspaper O Dia.

– As much as the ideal would be that Ukraine could belong to the European Union, to NATO, and be a liberal democracy, which it is not, it will provoke Russia, and then we see the result, because the world is not so fair, bad people have a lot of power – assessed Chacra.

The comment displeased Sardenberg, who asked if his colleague was defending Russia’s president.

– You mean you think Russia is right to invade? Was being threatened and that Zelensky who has to leave the government? – asked Sardenberg.

– No, I didn’t say that at any time – Guga countered.

Sardenberg went on to point out that he didn’t need a lesson.

– I understand this realist theory thing, you don’t have to teach me about it. The question is this: The democratically independent countries decide to go to the European Union or to NATO. It’s their decision, it’s legal, it’s legitimate. Who is wrong in this story is Russia. Nobody was thinking of invading Russia, among other things, because nobody is crazy. There isn’t a madman here in the West like there in Russia. Now what the West wants and is doing is to prevent Russia from invading others, like Finland, Georgia, Moldova – he said.

Chacra spoke again, saying that he does not defend the invasion.

– I say all the time here on this program that Putin is a bloodthirsty dictator, that the invasion of Ukraine is absurd. What I’m trying to explain is that he’s not going to accept it, so there’s going to be a reaction. Remembering that there are other countries that invade sovereign countries. The US invaded Iraq and overthrew the Libyan regime. That said, what Putin is doing is absurd. Please do not at any time associate me with any form of defense of this bloodthirsty Russian invasion of Ukraine. [Ademais] I explained the realist theory of international relations not to you, but to our audience,” he pointed out.

The “fight” ended up being among the most talked about topics on Twitter. An excerpt was shared by the GloboNews profile. Check it out below:

See the debate between Guga Chacra and Carlos Sardenberg about the war in Ukraine in #EmPtauta. ➡ Watch on #GloboNews with OPEN SIGNAL: https://t.co/bFwcwLpLU9 pic.twitter.com/IyZIGfsv4G — GloboNews (@GloboNews) March 4, 2022

