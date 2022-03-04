Central Bank return ‘forgotten’ money from Monday (7)

The BC estimates that around 28 million people will be covered, distributing another R$ 4 billion (photo: Marcello Casal Jr. / Agencia Brasil) The Central Bank (BC) will authorize, starting next Monday (7/3), the consultation of amounts and the redemption of money from Brazilians and companies that had some “forgotten money” in financial institutions. To find out if they have the right, citizens should consult the website of the System and Values ​​Receivable (SVR) platform.

In its most recent analysis, the BC reported that around 28 million users (26 million CPFs and 2 million CNPJs) should be covered, distributing more than R$ 4 billion. Until last Friday (2/26), more than 116 million customers had checked the system, and among them, 25.9 million individuals and 253,000 companies had some amount receivable.

The resource is not only used for residual amounts in financial institutions, but also for other sources of “forgotten money”, such as the review of Social Security benefits, small lottery prizes, public fund quotas and refunds in the fine mesh of the Income Tax. Income.

Between the 7th and 11th of March, only people born before 1968 and companies created before this year will be able to make the withdrawal. The others will have the resources released in the following weeks. In cases of missing the deadline, the user can request the money on the recap date, which, like on other dates, will last all day, from 4 am to 12 am.

Check the calendar:

When receiving the schedule, check if the redemption period was 4h to 14h or 14h to 24h (photo: Reproduction / SVR / Central Bank)

Inquiry of the redemption value

To check the amount, the citizen must have a silver or gold account on the Federal Government website. (Check out how to level up your account)

BC recommends that users do not wait to create the account and adjust the level on the day of redemption.

People who have not yet consulted the SVR can do so at any time, informing their date of birth and CPF. Customers, who have already consulted, were given a specific date and period to return to the platform’s website.

money redemption

Users must access the SVR website during the period and date informed in the first consultation.

Do Login with your Gov.br account (silver or gold level).

with your Gov.br account (silver or gold level). Read and accept the disclaimer

Check: amount receivable The institution that must return the amount and the origin (type) of the receivable amount; Additional information, if needed; Select the option indicated by the system: “Apply here”: this option indicates that the amount will be returned via Pix, within 12 working days. The customer must choose one of the Pix keys and provide personal data. You must also wait for the protocol number, if it is necessary to contact the bank. “Request via institution”: this option indicates that the bank does not offer the return via Pix, and therefore, the user must contact the informed e-mail or telephone number to arrange how the money will be withdrawn with the financial institution.

Important: On the information screen of the amount to be received, people and companies need to consult the institution’s service channels by clicking on its name.

Check out more information offered by BC to not fall for scams: