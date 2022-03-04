Chancellor says Russia wants to make country a Syria

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said today that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to turn the neighboring country into a “new Syria”, and asked NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) countries for help.

“Russia is trying to transform Ukraine into Syria, the tactics they use are very similar to what worked in Syria. But we must not allow them to create Syria in Europe,” he said in a video posted on social media.

Took part in the extraordinary meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers. My message: act now before it’s too late. Don’t let Putin turn Ukraine into Syria. We are ready to fight. We will continue fighting. But we need partners to help us with concrete, resolute and swift actions, now. pic.twitter.com/s4FCaAOjNy — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 4, 2022

The Middle Eastern country has been in a civil war for 10 years, in a conflict that has left at least 380,000 dead and forced half of the country’s population to leave their homes and seek refuge in other countries. Russia began to intervene there in 2015, with air and naval strikes against the Islamic State that changed the course of the conflict.

Kuleba urged NATO Chancellors to act before it’s too late. “I thank you for everything you’ve done, but this is a war. And in a war, everything has to be done until we win,” he said, after attending a meeting with ministers.

The Ukrainian government had asked the alliance to create a “no-fly zone” in the country, which was denied.

The organization’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said the alliance will not send planes or troops into the country. “Allies have agreed that we should not have planes in Ukrainian airspace, nor NATO troops on Ukrainian territory,” he said at the end of the meeting.

In Stoltenberg’s view, “the only way to implement a no-fly area in Ukraine” is by deploying NATO fighter planes, which would have to shoot down Russian planes operating in Ukraine.

“We believe that if we do that, we will end up having something that could turn into an all-out war in Europe, involving many other countries and causing much more human suffering,” he said.

*With AFP