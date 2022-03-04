Check out 5 tips to relieve symptoms

Drinking to celebrate is an ancient tradition, and Carnival is one of the concrete proofs of this fact. The problem is that alcohol is a hepatotoxic substance that can even provide good moments during consumption, but that usually takes a heavy toll through traditional and dreaded hangover.

If you overdone it, if you fell into a pool of beer and, to top it all off, drank those tequila shots, we know very well that the situation the next day is not the best. Learn some tips to lessen the terrible symptoms of a hangover:

Drink a lot of water

Alcohol has a diuretic effect and causes dehydration, so it’s important that you don’t forget to drink water when you have a hangover. It’s worth tea and juice too, see?

Eat lighter meals

No going for an all-you-can-eat steakhouse. To help your body recover after a binge, stick to a lighter diet, low in sugar and low in fat, and bet on salads, soup, fruits and lean meats.

don’t self-medicate

Although some medications are indicated for the treatment of hangovers, the truth is that they do not work miracles and what really helps is waiting for time to pass.

Leave the coffee for later

Drinks with high levels of caffeine can interfere with the body’s recovery during a hangover. Leave the coffee for later or, if you can’t do without it, drink it in moderation.

Take a rest

During a hangover, the body works to eliminate toxins and return to normal functioning, which can take up to 72 hours. So rest, don’t do too heavy physical training and sleep well.

Did you see? There’s not much of a secret when it comes to hangovers. Remember all this suffering the next time you decide to set foot on jackfruit and always try to alternate a glass of drink with a glass of water, as this greatly reduces the symptoms of a hangover.

It is important to say that, in extreme cases, it is essential seek medical attention. Also remember that drinking and driving don’t mix.