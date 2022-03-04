Check out the 7 best foods for people with high blood pressure

Hypertension is a very prevalent chronic disease in Brazil and can trigger a series of serious problems, such as a heart attack. In this sense, food makes all the difference in controlling this health problem. Therefore, we list 7 of the best foods for people with high blood pressure.

How should a hypertensive person eat?

Food is part of the non-drug treatment of hypertension. Therefore, it must be balanced and rich in nutrients such as potassium, calcium and magnesium, as these minerals are directly involved in controlling blood pressure.

Therefore, see which are the most recommended foods according to the Brazilian Guidelines on Arterial Hypertension of 2020, prepared by the Brazilian societies of Cardiology, Hypertension and Nephrology.

1. Spinach

Like other dark green leafy vegetables, spinach is very good for those with hypertension, as it contains potassium, which helps control blood pressure and helps reduce sodium concentration.

2. Natural yogurt

Yogurt is an excellent source of calcium. In this sense, it is important that you opt for natural yogurt, whose ingredients are only milk and milk yeast, as there are some types of this food with high amounts of sugar and, therefore, they are not beneficial.

3. Dark chocolate

Darker chocolates (with a higher percentage of cocoa and less sugar) are good sources of magnesium. Therefore, it is possible to consume chocolate in a beneficial way, even with hypertension. However, this consumption should be moderate.

4. Pisces

Fish such as salmon, tuna and sardines are rich in good fats for the body (omega 3). Therefore, they are highly recommended for hypertensive people, while the consumption of red meat should be reduced.

5. oats

Whole grains such as oatmeal, brown rice, amaranth and others are sources of fiber, which also help control blood pressure. In addition, these foods are also rich in nutrients like B vitamins.

6. Coffee

Coffee contains polyphenols, magnesium and potassium, and some studies have already indicated that its long-term consumption has shown a slight effect in reducing the risk of developing hypertension. However, avoid drinking coffee at night to avoid problems such as insomnia.

7. Avocado

Avocados are rich in potassium, fiber and monounsaturated fats. Therefore, it is a food that helps in controlling hypertension and, in addition, also helps to prevent cardiovascular problems.