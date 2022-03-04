Check out the new free games from the Epic Games Store

Centipede: Recharged and Black Widow: Recharged can be redeemed until March 10

Another Thursday has arrived and we are already in March, Epic Games continues with its strategy of distributing games for free for PC and new games are being distributed this week, this time the titles are Centipede: Recharged and Black Widow: Rechargedrepackaged versions of Atari classics, you’ll be able to redeem both directly from the Epic Games Store app or through the games page on the company’s website.

They will be available for redemption until next Thursday, March 10th at 1:00 pm PT, after being added to your account they are there for you to play whenever you want. Also being given away this week is an Epic Slayer Kit for Dauntless players.

Check out some details and videos of the two games that are being distributed this week below.



Centipede: Recharged

Smash the critters and chase the highest scores in this glorious re-release of an old-fashioned classic while enjoying Megan McDuffee’s exhilarating original soundtrack. Play solo or join a friend for local co-op in over 30 unique challenges or endless arcade mode.

Black Widow: Recharged

Defend your spider’s web from an onslaught of insects in this frenetic re-release of the classic twin-stick shooter, all while listening to a catchy soundtrack composed by Megan McDuffee. Play solo or join a friend for local co-op in over 30 challenges or arcade mode.



Both titles are very light and require very basic settings to run on computers, check below what you need to have on your machine.

Minimum and recommended requirements

Operating System: Windows 7

Processor: Dual Core+

Memory: 4GB

Storage: 400 MB of available space

In addition to the games, players will be able to claim the Epic Slayer Kit for Dauntless this week, which consists of 3 days of VIP club and a bunch of coins to speed up your progress.

Did you like the games Epic Games is offering this week? Participate in the comments with your opinion and don’t forget that you have until March 10th to redeem the games in your account. Next week’s free game will be Cities: Skylines.

