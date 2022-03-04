Cluster bombs: Brazil is one of the largest ammunition producers – International

In denouncing the use of cluster bombs in Ukraine, on Monday (28/2), Amnesty International called for the opening of an investigation into “war crimes” against Russia. The production, storage and export of the high-impact public artifact is currently condemned by 101 countries.

The weapon, when launched from an airplane, opens before reaching the ground, scattering explosives over an area of ​​approximately 28,000 square meters – the equivalent of three football fields. By hitting a large area at once, the number of victims can exceed those of other weapons. Also read: War in Ukraine: Explosions hit Kiev and more than 1 million have fled

In Brazil, the topic runs through the corridors of the National Congress and, with little public knowledge, is added to the industries and the country’s export market. Known for its diplomacy and peace missions, contradictorily, Brazil has become one of the largest producers of cluster bombs in the world.

Brazil is one of the largest producers of cluster bombs in the world (photo: stringfixer/play)

Produced by the company Avibras – Indstria Aeroespacial – Brazil exported this type of munitions to Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. In 2011, the Brazilian press had access to the old records of the Ministry of Defense – based on the Access to Information Law – and revealed that, in 2001, almost US$ 6 million worth of cluster bombs were exported to the government of Zimbabwe, in Africa. .

In addition to Brazil, 15 other countries produce the weapon. The Landmine & Cluster Munition Monitor survey, which explains that ammunition has been used by at least 25 countries in subsequent wars, including the United States, Israel, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Contrary to humanitarian values

Considered a “triumph of humanitarian values”, the international treaty that ensures the ban on cluster bombs was signed in 2008 by 101 countries at the Convention on Dispersion Munitions. Among them, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, South Africa, France and Canada. The document came into force in 2010.

At the time, Brazil did not sign the treaty. “Bombs are necessary for the defense of the country”, justified the Itamaraty. The United States, Russia, China and Ukraine were also left out.

More than a decade later, however, Brazil’s position remains the same. In December 2021, two months before the start of the conflict in Eastern Europe, the topic was discussed again in Brasília.

In progress since 2012, Bill 3228/12 – which prohibits the production, use, storage and marketing of cluster bombs in national territory – was finally analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies. The PL also prohibited the import or export of public artifacts in Brazil.

The text was rejected by the Foreign Relations and National Defense Commission on December 15, by 20 votes to six. The report, written by deputy Luiz Philippe de Orleans e Bragana (PSL-SP), was widely supported by the Bolsonarist base, including deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP).

Commercial interests versus humanitarian arguments

Bragana: behind the humanitarian arguments are the commercial interests of German companies (photo: Camera/Reproduction Agency) Bragana, in his report, stated that behind the humanitarian arguments are the commercial interests of European companies. The deputy also points out that the international convention is a deficient instrument from an institutional point of view, since it was not agreed within the scope of the United Nations (UN).

In December, while reading the report, he even accused Germany of commercial articulation. “This initiative that emerged from Germany will hardly be able to assume universal character, as well as to avoid a discriminatory implementation of its conclusions, mainly because the United States, China, India and Russia also did not adhere to the convention”, he defended.

Finally, the report argues that the munitions are used by other South American armies and that banning them on national territory would place Brazil at a strategic disadvantage.

The project is still being finalized and will be analyzed by three other committees: Economic Development, Industry, Commerce and Services; Public Security and Combating Organized Crime; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship (CCJ).

* Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.