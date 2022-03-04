Companies and refiners avoid Russian oil, and there is no one to buy it

A week after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian oil is struggling to find buyers, who fear stigma, possible future sanctions and logistical complications, despite growing concerns about market shortages.

“The oil trade remains frozen and we estimate that 70% of the market is paralyzed, with a particularly large impact on maritime sales”, explains to AFP Livia Gallarati, an analyst at the consultancy Energy Aspects.

So far, Western sanctions against Russia try not to affect the energy sector, which is crucial for Europe: Germany, for example, imports 55% of its gas from Russia. As for oil, Russia is the world’s second largest exporter, after Saudi Arabia.

But as already-scheduled pipeline deliveries continue, many companies and refiners prefer to avoid Russian oil despite tensions in fuel supplies.

The risk is that prices will rise even more, after breaking records almost every day: a barrel of Brent, a benchmark for the European market, costs more than US$ 110, against less than US$ 65 a year ago.

In addition to the risk of governments changing their minds about sanctions, analysts point to the possibility that importers face public condemnation.

In northern Europe, the Finnish refinery Neste “has almost completely replaced Russian oil with other sources, especially from the North Sea,” the group said in a statement.

The Swedish Nynas also announced that “it will stop buying raw materials of Russian origin”.

Potential Asian Buyers

According to Gallarati, even oil that is not Russian, but is exported from that country, such as Kazakh, currently has difficulties leaving Russian ports, as shipping companies also avoid them.

But he thinks buyers’ uncertainty could dissipate if the West continues to lift energy sanctions. “We will be able to see which buyers are willing to resume shopping,” he said.

“China and India will likely resume purchases once shipping, insurance and payment issues are resolved,” he said.

Sanctions against Russia make it difficult and expensive to secure and ship cargo, as well as financial transactions. But Indian and Chinese refineries will not be able to absorb all Russian production: each country builds its refineries based on the oil it intends to use, and infrastructure is difficult to adapt.

In the long term, “Western companies will stop helping Russia with funding and technology for its extraction projects,” predicted Jarand Rystad, director of analyst firm Rystad Energy.

Rystad considered that even without direct sanctions, Russian exports will fall by 1 million barrels a day.

“Giant projects like Vostok Oil are at risk of being postponed and others may simply be cancelled, as oil projects have a limited lifespan with the energy transition”, he stresses.

Swiss oil products trading giant Trafigura announced on Wednesday that it is “reviewing its options on its silent stake in Vostok Oil”, one of Russian oil company Rosneft’s main projects in Siberia.

Currently, European buyers are turning to Middle Eastern oil, but the two main producers that can increase production, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are reluctant to do so.

This situation does not go unnoticed by Iran, which is in the midst of nuclear negotiations in Vienna, Austria.

If the United States lifts sanctions against that country, the Iranian oil minister said in February that the country could export 2.5 million barrels a day, nearly half the volume of Russian exports.

Last Wednesday, he said he could increase extractions even further.