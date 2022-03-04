‘Dead or Alive’: Businessman Offers $1 Million Prize for Putin’s Capture

Russian businessman Alex Konanykhin used his social media, as well as Linkedin, to offer a $1 million prize to anyone who manages to capture Vladimir Putin, whether dead or alive.

“Wanted: dead or alive, for mass murder,” read an image attached to the publication that featured Putin’s image in the background.

“I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer who, in accordance with his constitutional duty, holds Putin as a prisoner of war under Russian and international law,” the businessman wrote in the publication.

“Putin is not the president of Russia, as he came to power as a result of a special operation that blew up buildings, then violated the Constitution by eliminating free elections and assassinating his opponents,” he added.

In 1992, Konanykhin became the richest person in Russia, and in 1996 he was arrested in the United States on suspicion of embezzling $8 million from the Russian Exchange Bank, a Russian institution.







know more

+ What happens in the brain when we die? Scientists already have an answer

+ After saying that Gusttavo Lima is the father of her daughter, woman can be sued

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat