Death of Russian soldiers threatens domestic support for Putin in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON — When the Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, President Vladimir Putin was so concerned about Russian casualty figures that authorities approached journalists trying to cover funerals for some of the 400 soldiers killed during the month-long campaign.

This Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 498 Russian soldiers have died and 1,597 have been wounded in Ukraine since the start of Moscow’s military operation in the country on 24 February. The high volume of casualties in just one week could expose potential Putin weakness.

US officials had expected the northeastern city of Kharkiv to fall within a day, but Ukrainian troops fought back and regained control despite furious rocket fire.

The bodies of Russian soldiers were left in areas around Kharkiv. Videos and photos on social media show charred remains of tanks and armored vehicles, with their crews dead or injured.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov acknowledged on Sunday for the first time that “there are dead and wounded Russian soldiers”, but without giving figures at that time.

He insisted that Ukrainian military losses would be much greater. But despite Ukraine’s emergency service having released the death toll among civilians on Wednesday — which would now total more than 2,000 — the country does not disclose its military casualties. At the same time, it always points to many losses on the Russian side. On Wednesday, he said his forces had killed more than 7,000 Russian soldiers.

Senior Pentagon officials had told lawmakers at closed briefings on Monday that Russian and Ukrainian military deaths appeared to be equal in numbers, at about 1,500 on each side in the first five days of the conflict, congressional officials said. But they cautioned that the numbers — based on satellite imagery, communications intercepts, social media and local media reports — were estimates.

For comparison, nearly 2,500 US soldiers were killed in Afghanistan over the course of 20 years of war.

For Putin, the rising death toll could undermine any remaining domestic support for his Ukrainian ventures.

Russian memories are long – and soldiers’ mothers in particular, say US officials, could easily recall the 15,000 soldiers killed when the Soviet Union invaded and occupied Afghanistan (1979-1989) or the thousands killed in Chechnya (1979-1989). 1994-1996).

Russia has set up field hospitals near the front lines, say military analysts, who have also monitored ambulances going to and from Russian units to hospitals in neighboring Moscow ally Belarus.

“Given the many reports of thousands of Russians killed in action, it is clear that something dramatic is happening,” said Admiral James G. Stavridis, who was NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander before his retirement. “If Russian losses are that significant, Putin will have a hard time explaining them internally.”

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff of California, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, added. “There will be a lot of Russians coming home in body bags and a lot of Russian families grieving the longer this goes on.”

misinformation

In particular, Pentagon officials and military analysts said it was surprising that Russian soldiers left the bodies of their comrades behind.

“It was shocking to see them leaving their brothers behind on the battlefield,” said Evelyn Farkas, the Pentagon’s top official for Russia and Ukraine during the Obama administration. “At some point the mothers will ask, ‘Where is Yuri? Where is Maksim?’”

The Ukrainian government has already begun to answer this question. On Sunday, officials launched a website they say is designed to help Russian families track information about soldiers who may have been killed or captured.

The website, which it claims was created by Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, says it is providing videos of captured Russian soldiers, some of them wounded. Photos and videos change throughout the day.

“If your relatives or friends are in Ukraine and taking part in the war against our people — here you can get information about your fate,” says the website.

The site’s name, www.200rf.com, is a grim reference to Cargo 200, a military code word that was used by the Soviet Union to refer to the bodies of soldiers placed in zinc-lined coffins to be transported away from the countryside. of battle. After all, it’s a euphemism for troops killed in war.

The site is part of a campaign launched by Ukraine and the West to combat what US officials characterize as Russian disinformation, which includes Russia’s insistence, prior to the invasion, that the troops surrounding Ukraine were there simply for military exercises. .

Information and the competition for public opinion around the world came to play a huge role in a war that came to look like a dispute between David and Goliath.