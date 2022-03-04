Dependent on Russia, Bolsonaro announces local fertilizer program

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced this Thursday (3/3) that the federal government will launch, later this month, a national program to stimulate Brazilian production of fertilizers. Brazil depends on supplies from Russia to make the material available for national agriculture and the war between Russians and Ukrainians prevents the importation of the product. The president made the statement during a live broadcast on social media, alongside the minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina.

According to Tereza Cristina, the program has been studied since December 2019 and has the participation of at least nine government ministries, such as Mines and Energy, Economy and Agriculture.

”Seeing this dependence of ours [da Rússia] and with Brazilian agribusiness growing and stronger, it is unacceptable that we do not have a national program to stimulate our own production of fertilizers or part of this production”, said the minister.

Chemical fertilizers are used by farmers to increase soil productivity. The fear of shortages is motivated by the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has restricted trade flows between the two countries. Russia supplies 23% of the fertilizers imported by Brazil.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Brazil is the fourth largest consumer of fertilizers in the world and imports around 80% of the volume used in agricultural production. Between 2020 and 2021, Brazilian imports of fertilizers from Russia grew by 22%.

war prices

The agriculture minister said the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is likely to alter the price of food at national and world levels.

“It has an impact on all of that. And we have ways to solve these problems. We can even be exporters [de fertilizantes]. […] As long as the war is going on, it is totally out of the question for us to receive fertilizers from those two countries”, he continued.

On the subject, Bolsonaro said that “a country that is dependent on another can, at a time like this, suffer several consequences”.