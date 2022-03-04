Deputies use war to defend mining on indigenous lands

With the war between Russia and Ukraine, the main suppliers of potassium-based fertilizers to Brazil, government lawmakers found the opportunity to defend bills that legalize mineral exploration in indigenous lands in the Amazon. The position is mainly due to President Jair Bolsonaro’s plan to excavate the potash located in these reserves.

One of the main defenders of this idea is the deputy leader of the government in the Chamber, deputy Evair de Melo (PP-ES). “In my view, in addition to trying other sources, Brazil needs to internally unlock its fertilizer mechanisms. (…) How long will Brazil sit on top of its potassium reserves, especially in the Amazon region, because of a merely ideological discourse? These are indigenous lands, but we are talking about sovereignty,” he declared to the Congress in Focus.

The content of this text was published before in the Insider Focus Congress, Congress’s exclusive political and economic information service in Focus. To subscribe, click ON HERE and take a 30-day free trial.

Former government leader, deputy Vitor Hugo (União-GO) also defended the use of indigenous lands and criticized the opposition. “We wouldn’t need to be dependent on fertilizer imports. We have potassium reserves in the Amazon. The left did the favor of making its exploitation unfeasible with its demarcations of indigenous lands and conservation units that together make up more than half of the region”, he published on his Twitter profile.

Deputy Sanderson (União-RS) also adopted the same speech. “This dependence on foreign fertilizers needs to be tackled and soon. We import 97% of fertilizer potassium. Without it, the savior of Brazilian agriculture would dwindle. Indigenous issues, fueled by the globalist left, prevent the exploitation of our own reserves,” he defended.

Bia Kicis (União-DF) found in the fear of the lack of fertilizers a gap to defend one of the legislative guidelines proposed by the government. “Our Bill No. 191 of 2020 allows the exploitation of mineral, water and organic resources in indigenous lands. Once approved, one of these problems is solved. With the Russia/Ukraine war, today we run the risk of a shortage of potash or an increase in its price”, she declared in her networks.

In the Senate, there is also an appeal to vote on a proposal in this regard. “More than ever, we are seeing the need to find ways for Brazil to achieve self-sufficiency in agribusiness and stop depending on the export of inputs that we have in abundance in the country. This alert has been going on for a long time,” said Senator Marcos Rogério (PL-RO).

This speech is viewed with concern by the leader of the Environmentalist Parliamentary Front, deputy Rodrigo Agostinho (PSB-SP). “What the government wants is to use the fertilizer justification to approve mining on indigenous lands,” he told the Congress in Focus. The deputy points out that, even without the legislation desired by the government, the Amazon is already considered one of the world’s poles of mineral exploration.

The environmentalist leader also points out that, even if approved, the bill that legalizes the mining of indigenous lands would not be able to solve the potassium issue before the war ends. “Assuming that there is a shortage of ore, nobody would be able to approve a mine and set up the infrastructure in less than a year or two. (…) This requires licensing, this requires works to access the mine, works to transport the ore. It is not a simple process.”

Bill 191/2020, cited by deputy Bia Kicis, has a second legal problem, which may also make it unfeasible as a solution to shortages during the war: even though it was included in the list of priorities for the government for 2022, its process is still at an embryonic stage, and is still under analysis by the Chamber’s Mines and Energy Commission. To be enacted into law, the bill must still go through the commission to, at a time considered opportune by the president of the House, be voted on in plenary and then go through a similar process in the Senate before being analyzed by the president of the republic.

The obstacles did not prevent Jair Bolsonaro from speaking out in defense of the project. “In 2016, as a deputy, I spoke about our dependence on Russian potash. I mentioned 3 problems: environmental, indigenous and who owned the exploratory right at the mouth of the Madeira River. (…) Today we run the risk of a lack of potassium or an increase in its price. Our food security and agribusiness demand from us, executive and legislative, measures that allow us not to depend on externally something that we have in abundance”, he declared on his social networks.