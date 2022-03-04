Do you have a white tongue? So check here what coloring means

Some people can notice the presence of this atypical color in the mouth, but others live with the white tongue and don’t bother. However, this is the symptom of the presence of fungi and bacteria in our mouths, and put it means the presence of dirt from dead cells. In this way, it is necessary to review oral hygiene habits, perform the correct method of brushing that also reaches the tongue and use mouthwash.

What diseases can make the tongue white?

This condition is directly related to poor oral hygiene, but it can also be a result of some other issues. Such as, for example, treatment with antibiotics in people who need to make continuous use because of lupus or HIV. Usually the problem arises along with burning tongue, bad breath and mouth stains. In order to carry out the treatment, there must be a previous diagnosis, so if you notice the symptoms, be sure to turn to a clinical doctor.

Although little known, leukoplakia is one of the most common causes of white tongue. Even in these cases, there may also be the presence of these white spots on the gum and cheek. However, the treatment is simple and efficient: proper brushing of the mouth can reverse the white plaques.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease, and unlike other STDs, it can be acquired orally. Thus, it is quite common in cases of unprotected oral sex, so the most effective means of prevention is sex with protection. In addition, in cases of infection, the patient should receive penicillin injections.

Finally, we have the case of lichen planus, an autoimmune disease whose main symptoms are mucosal inflammation. Thus, white spots appear both on the tongue and on the cheek, as well as canker sores appear in the mouth. Therefore, if you have these symptoms, seek a medical doctor to do the remediation through anti-inflammatories.