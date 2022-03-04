DxOMark: Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G passes screen test and loses to iPhone 13 Pro

Presented as Samsung’s flagship for this year, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G brings important advances in its construction, design and hardware compared to the model launched in the first quarter of last year by the company, correcting the main problems reported by users. and inserting welcome news. Although it has a state-of-the-art processor and high-quality components, the Asian brand apparently tried to save on the screen by keeping the same OLED panel as the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, but with some slight improvements, as discovered by the portal. The Elec.

















Although this has happened, the company has a good reputation in this segment and stands out for including in its more expensive models high quality and resolution screens, delivering images with balanced colors and meeting different user profiles. As was to be expected for a smartphone of this category and price, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Exynos 2200) performed well in the screen quality tests and achieved a huge DxOMark score, deservedly earning 93 points and occupying the third position in the global rankingbut losing to the iPhone 13 Pro, which has 98 points and leads the list. 6.8 inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display

Resolution Quad HD+ (3080×1440)

Pixel Density: 500 ppi

Refresh rate: 120Hz

screen analysis

The Ultra version of the S22 line stands out for having 1,750 nits of brightness and bringing modes that improve viewing indoors or outdoors, a point that was one of the great highlights of the cell phone, being considered by the team as the “brightest of all times”, reiterating the screen’s enormous brightness especially in sunlight. Despite being a positive point, the review found that the huge brightness of the display has a major disadvantage for the phone: loss of color fidelity. In general, when increasing the brightness, the colors displayed on the screen undergo slight changes, varying from their original hue.

As in previous evaluations, DxOMark also considered the screen brightness during night use or in low light environments, situations where too much brightness can impair reading causing visual discomfort to the device user. In this regard, there was an evolution on the part of the Galaxy S22 Ultra compared to its predecessor, as this year’s model provided better eye well-being during night use, keeping the minimum brightness level comfortable and allowing you to view texts and images with peace of mind. .

As with other cell phones from the company, the screen of the S22 Ultra also tends to display colors with greater contrast, but fortunately without considerably affecting color fidelity. However, tests show that in outdoor environments, saturation suffers a lot of interference and negatively overlaps with the rest of the image elements, even hiding object details and almost completely distorting the predominant color. Look:





technical sheet









6.8 inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display Quad HD+ resolution (3080 x 1440)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 Platform

8 or 12 GB of RAM memory

128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage

5G support

IP68 certified to resist liquids and dust

40 MP front camera (f/2.2; PD)

Quad rear camera: 108 MP main sensor (f/1.8; PD), with OIS 12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2; Dual Pixel AF) 10MP telephoto sensor 1 (f/2.4; Dual Pixel AF), with 3x optical zoom and OIS 10 MP 2 telephoto sensor (f/4.9; Dual Pixel AF), with 10x optical zoom and OIS

5000mAh battery

45W fast charging support

Dimensions: 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 229 grams

Android 12 under One UI 4 custom interface

Built-in S Pen

Did you like the performance of the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G screen or did you expect more from the device? Tell us, comment!