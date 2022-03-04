Elden Ring the best COD or FIFA release in the UK since Red Dead Redemption 2 • Eurogamer.com

Elden Ring is much more than one of the biggest releases of 2022, From Software’s game is one of the best releases of recent years in the UK and only games in the Call of Duty and FIFA series have achieved a better debut.

As revealed by GI.biz, this is the best release since Red Dead Redemption 2, outside of the aforementioned COD and FIFA series, which means that Elden Ring achieved a better result than heavyweights like Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, two of the best releases of recent years.

More than 68% of sales are represented by the digital format and it was on Xbox and PC that the most digital units were sold. Almost 85% of Xbox units sold of Elden Ring were digital versions, while on PC this figure is at 73%. On PlayStation consoles, the digital format represents just over 50% of total sales.

Adding the physical and digital sales of Elden Ring in the UK, the PS5 represents 32% of units sold, the PC version 30%, the Xbox 29% and the PS4 version 9% of sales.

Horizon Forbidden West was the 3rd best-selling game of the week, behind FIFA 22 and Grid Legends debuted at 10th.