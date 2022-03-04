Embassy advises departure on Kiev trains after curfew

The Embassy of Brazil in Ukraine today recommended boarding trains leaving the capital Kiev even after curfew amid new reports of Russian bombings in the city, including an explosion on a platform outside the central station, where hundreds of civilians are sheltering. to protect themselves from a sudden cold snap that has covered the region with snow for the last few days.

The consular entity also released the list of compositions for today across the country. In the capital alone, at least 48 trains are scheduled to depart. After 8 pm, when the curfew begins, 20 trains are expected to leave — an average of one every 12 minutes. There are also trains that will pass through cities such as Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya, Odessa, Lviv, Donetsk and Vinnitsa.

In recent days, additional trains are often organized that depart already during curfew hours, so it is also advisable to consider staying at the station during this period, until boarding is possible.”

Communiqué of the Embassy of Brazil in Ukraine

Priority boarding is given to women, children and the elderly, and boarding is free. The Brazilian embassy also warns of the occurrence of scams in the Lviv train station, with false offers of transport. “Do not get into strangers’ cars”, recommends the agency.

help for brazilians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Itamaraty) reiterates the importance of registering with the embassy through the link: https://forms.gle/GjfKD3Mrbs1y9rAG7.

Brazilians in Ukraine or family members, whether in Brazil or in other countries, can obtain guidance through various means. On social networks, updates are made available through Twitter (twitter.com/brasilukraine), telegram (t.me/s/embaixadabrasilkiev) and Facebook (facebook.com/Brasil.Ukraine) of the Embassy in Kiev.

The international consular duty is being carried out by the number +380 50 384 5484. There is also a shift carried out in Brazil, which can be contacted at the number +55 61 98260-0610.

eighth day of war

For today, there is the expectation of a new round of negotiations on the conflict. Ukraine rules out surrender and demands a ceasefire, with invading forces withdrawing from its territory. Russia wants the recognition of Crimea, annexed by President Vladimir Putin in 2014, as the country’s territory, and also calls for the “demilitarization of the Ukrainian state”.

In an interview with UOL, Tanguy Baghdadi, professor of international relations at UVA (Veiga de Almeida University), in Rio de Janeiro, sees an impasse in peace negotiations. “Putin will only negotiate a ceasefire if he takes the capital Kiev,” he said.

Carlos França, Minister of Foreign Affairs (Itamaraty), published a message yesterday to implement emergency measures to support Brazilians in Ukraine. The decision was made due to the perception of “aggravation of the conflict”. One of the actions will be to transfer the entity consular from the capital Kiev to Lvivwhere there is displacement of refugees to Poland.

“The measure aims to make the service to Brazilians who need support from the Brazilian government to leave Ukraine faster, more efficient and more present,” wrote França.

The eighth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began with a new wave of attacks, hitting civilian areas across the country. The focus of attention is on the Ukrainian south. After the Russians took the city of Kherson yesterday, the port cities of Mariupol and Odessa are now the target of advances by the forces of the country presided over by Vladimir Putin.

In the midst of the conflict, the UN (United Nations) passed a resolution to isolate Russia diplomatically. Since the invasion began on February 24, at least one million people have fled towards neighboring countries, the organization said.