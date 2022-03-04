Embraer suspends services for customers affected by Russian sanctions – 03/03/2022 – Market

Embraer has suspended parts, maintenance and technical support services for customers subject to international sanctions, due to the invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine, the company said on Thursday (3).
The company said in a statement that it “is closely monitoring developments and has been complying, and will continue to comply, with international sanctions imposed on Russia and certain regions of Ukraine.”
Embraer did not provide further details on the suspension of services.
In recent days, some of the biggest Western companies, from Boeing and Exxon Mobil to Ford and Adidas, have suspended operations in Russia because of sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union.
